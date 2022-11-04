ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KREM

It's Election Day 2022. Here's when the first results drop in Washington state

SEATTLE — An initial round of general election returns was released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. KING 5 will provide live updates as returns are counted. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Tuesday. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state. Little irritated...
IDAHO STATE
q13fox.com

WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly

I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Maura Healey makes history as 1st openly lesbian governor elected in the U.S.

BOSTON — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy