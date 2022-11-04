Read full article on original website
Washington state general election complete results
FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
It's Election Day 2022. Here's when the first results drop in Washington state
SEATTLE — An initial round of general election returns was released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. KING 5 will provide live updates as returns are counted. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Tuesday. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state. Little irritated...
Why does WA reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly
I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
Elections races to watch in Idaho: what Idaho voters are looking for
Several election races are up for contention in Idaho. Here's what to look for.
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
Midterms live updates for Washington state
Welcome to KNKX’s Election 2022 live blog. 👇 Below you'll find local election updates and highlights from NPR's election coverage. 🗳 View live election results for key contests in Washington.
A first look at WA's election results
Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
Washington State's Safest Cities
Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Record number of defendants with mental illness 'decompensating' in Washington jails
SPOKANE, Wash — Decades of research show that people with serious mental illness who are jailed, especially in solitary confinement, experience steep declines in their mental health. But in the state of Washington, the time spent behind bars for people who are mentally ill and waiting for court-ordered treatment is at an all-time high.
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the...
Washington State voted to end time changes in 2019. Why are we still doing this?
I would rather we stay on standard time myself. People complain about the "depressive" nature of sun setting too early, but I'm not particularly bothered by that. What I hate is waking up and getting dressed and leaving the house when it's still completely dark out.
Washington State's Most Dangerous Cities
Washington State has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Washington State, USA.By Gilbert Stuart - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Spokane News & Weather: Nov. 9 | Up with KREM
Election results in Washington, Spokane, and Idaho, plus frigid weather and a school delay. Spokane news and weather for November 9, 2022.
Maura Healey makes history as 1st openly lesbian governor elected in the U.S.
BOSTON — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
