KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. Windy and warm. High 76. Falling temperatures Thursday with areas of showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Morning Temperatures in the upper 60s falling into the lower 50s by the evening drive. Sunny and much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Colder temperatures hold through most of next week.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO