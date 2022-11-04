Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Police shoot and kill man in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after an encounter with Kansas City, KS police. Officers say they were in the area of Wood Ave. and N. 27th St. at around midnight Wednesday morning to investigate a stolen car. While there, they noticed what they say was a "suspicious" car parked nearby.
Harrisonville man accused of robbing Olathe bank, trying to rob second bank
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Attorney's Office in Kansas said a Harrisonville man has been charged in a criminal complaint in connection with an attempted robbery at an Olathe bank and the robbery of a second bank. Federal investigators said in a news release that Lucas John...
Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office investigate body found in Kaw Point Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A dead body has been found in Kaw Point Park. The Wyandotte County Sheriff is leading an investigation into the discovery of the body earlier this morning in Kansas City, Kansas. Little is currently known about the circumstances surrounding the body. Someone walking their dog...
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A tragic case has come to a close in the Douglas County court system. An Overland Park, Kansas, man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The May 2022 incident killed a 10-year-old Eudora girl and caused injuries to...
Kansas City police say missing 32-year-old woman found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a 32-year-old woman last seen Tuesday has been found safe. Authorities said Ebony Heaton was last seen early Tuesday in the area of 96th Terrace. and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police asked the public for help in finding her because Heaton was...
KCK police looking for endangered 63-year-old last seen in his vintage truck
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is looking for a missing 63-year-old man. Police say Paul Thrasher may be in danger or in need of medical assistance. KCKPD says Thrasher, 63, of Kansas City, Kansas, left home Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, to take a drive...
KCPD officers help save the life of an unresponsive infant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says one of its officers saved the life of an infant. Last Thursday, Officer Richard DuChaine's quick actions are being credited with saving the young child. DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, responded to a call for a one-month-old...
Multiple people taken to hospitals after early morning wreck on I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a large wreck on I-435 Monday morning. That crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-435 near Holmes Road — part of the busy Kansas City-to-Johnson-County morning commute. Several vehicles were involved in...
Issues with bent ballots cause problems for a limited number of voters in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Several voters in Wyandotte County, Kansas, reported having issues with their ballot during Tuesday's election. KMBC 9 spoke with Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Mike Abbott about the issue, which he says has been resolved. It’s believed three precincts were affected. No delays in delivering results...
Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
Missouri Election Results: Looking forward at new measures in Missouri, and Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There weren't many surprises on the Missouri side of the state line on Election Day. Most polling predicted Missouri's senate seat remaining red, and that voters would see green on Amendment 3. Here's how some of the races and ballot issues in Missouri performed:. Missouri...
Respiratory illness forces KCK school to close for the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A surge in an upper respiratory illness has shut down a Kansas City, Kansas, school and is filling pediatric wards around the metro area. Micah Nelson turned 9 months old on Wednesday. He's being treated at the University of Kansas Health System for RSV and has been in and out of the pediatric ward of the hospital for about a week.
Thousands take advantage of early voting ahead of Election Day in Jackson County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people have already voted in Jackson County. Lines wrapped around the lower level of Union Station Monday — sometimes making it outside the building. At times, the wait lasted more than an hour. The Kansas City Board of Elections emphasized the wait...
Shawnee veteran creates memorial to honor friends that died fighting for the U.S.
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Veterans Day is Friday. One Shawnee, Kansas, man is building his own tribute to those who served. The holiday will always be a special day for 80-year-old John Sigman. The retired former U S Army Soldier took an honor flight trip to Washington D.C. in 2019.
Kansas City group provides free mobile dental care, eye exams at 10 school districts
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a nonprofit charity in Northland giving free dental and eye exams to children who need them, traveling from school to school to provide help. "At elementary schools, you do more crowns and extractions," said Christy May, of LevelUp Kids. On this day, it...
A cooler Monday is ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cooler Monday is ahead for Kansas City. A few spotty showers arrive Tuesday. Wednesday will be back to mild with highs in the mid-70s. Cold air slams into the region beginning Thursday, with some rain following suit.
Warm & windy Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. Windy and warm. High 76. Falling temperatures Thursday with areas of showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Morning Temperatures in the upper 60s falling into the lower 50s by the evening drive. Sunny and much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Colder temperatures hold through most of next week.
Close to record high temps coming Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday evening, otherwise, conditions are cloudy and mild with temperatures cooling to near 60 overnight. Clouds clear out Wednesday as things get windy and warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday...
Missouri US Senate race enters final campaign push
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt stopped by Grain Valley on a six-city statewide campaign swing just hours before Election Day. His opponent, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, remained near St. Louis on Monday as she was scheduled to visit several absentee voting locations. The...
Blue Valley West wins Team of the Week honors
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley West is this week's Team of the Week. The Jaguars upset Olathe North Friday night 28-14.
