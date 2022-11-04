ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Police shoot and kill man in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after an encounter with Kansas City, KS police. Officers say they were in the area of Wood Ave. and N. 27th St. at around midnight Wednesday morning to investigate a stolen car. While there, they noticed what they say was a "suspicious" car parked nearby.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City police say missing 32-year-old woman found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a 32-year-old woman last seen Tuesday has been found safe. Authorities said Ebony Heaton was last seen early Tuesday in the area of 96th Terrace. and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police asked the public for help in finding her because Heaton was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCPD officers help save the life of an unresponsive infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says one of its officers saved the life of an infant. Last Thursday, Officer Richard DuChaine's quick actions are being credited with saving the young child. DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, responded to a call for a one-month-old...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Respiratory illness forces KCK school to close for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A surge in an upper respiratory illness has shut down a Kansas City, Kansas, school and is filling pediatric wards around the metro area. Micah Nelson turned 9 months old on Wednesday. He's being treated at the University of Kansas Health System for RSV and has been in and out of the pediatric ward of the hospital for about a week.
KANSAS CITY, KS
A cooler Monday is ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cooler Monday is ahead for Kansas City. A few spotty showers arrive Tuesday. Wednesday will be back to mild with highs in the mid-70s. Cold air slams into the region beginning Thursday, with some rain following suit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Warm & windy Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. Windy and warm. High 76. Falling temperatures Thursday with areas of showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Morning Temperatures in the upper 60s falling into the lower 50s by the evening drive. Sunny and much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Colder temperatures hold through most of next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Close to record high temps coming Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday evening, otherwise, conditions are cloudy and mild with temperatures cooling to near 60 overnight. Clouds clear out Wednesday as things get windy and warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri US Senate race enters final campaign push

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt stopped by Grain Valley on a six-city statewide campaign swing just hours before Election Day. His opponent, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, remained near St. Louis on Monday as she was scheduled to visit several absentee voting locations. The...
MISSOURI STATE

