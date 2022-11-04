ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

South Dakota Mines gets million-dollar upgrade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines is listed as a military friendly school and this November they are hosting events for veterans and getting upgrades to the Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center. The center gives veteran students tools to help ensure their success. The Wells’ million-dollar...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Meade County Commissioners hear opinions on shooting range ordinance

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the Meade County Commission heard an ordinance about proposed construction of a shooting range complex off Elk Vale Road. The announcement of the potential $10 million shooting range complex was met with opposition, with people citing concerns about safety, fire, and crime. To address those...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City human relations work is recognized

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, the National Humanities Alliance invited Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors to attend the Alliance Conference in Los Angeles. Officials couldn’t say exactly why Rapid City was one of the three cities invited, however, also participating is Nogales, Ariz. and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Women sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two women from western South Dakota have been sentenced to federal prison for illegal drug activities. Amber Ashlin, age 33, of Rapid City received 17 years from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken. That will be followed by five years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

As early voting ends, counties see a lot of traffic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Election Day is Tuesday, and Pennington County was ahead of schedule when it came to early voting. According to the Pennington County auditor, as of Monday morning, 18,259 people have voted either by mail or in person. She added that Monday was the last day to cast an absentee ballot.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Boomers to Millennials: Voting habits change with the generations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s election day and voting is a constitutional right that a lot of Americans take advantage of. However certain generations are found to vote more consistently than others. Voting habits can vary along generational lines; some will vote for a candidate only if they...
kotatv.com

Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the election ends and votes are counted, what political party will control Washington?. Forget the polls and pundit pondering. Go to this link - https://www.kotatv.com/politics/national-election-map - throughout tonight to see whether the Republicans or Democrats will have the edge in the Senate and House.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Communities nationwide play a big role in helping animal shelters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Shelter Appreciation Week and the observance serves to acknowledge the work shelters in the community do in order to help animals. According to National Today, the term ‘animal shelter’ originated after the use of ‘pound’ took on a negative connotation. The Humane Society of the United States founded the week as a way to acknowledge and appreciate the different roles animal shelters in communities all over the country take in order to help out animals in the area. Many shelters in the states are non-profits which means they rely on community support in order to continue providing vital services for animals.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Richard sentenced to life for murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s life in prison without parole for a 23-year-old Rapid City man. That’s the mandatory sentence handed down Monday to Elias Richard after being convicted of second degree murder back in July. Richard was convicted for the shooting death of Vernall Marshall on...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis groups benefit from donations at last summer’s rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis area groups will get more than $188,000, proceeds from events at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Nineteen groups benefitted from rally events include the volunteer fire department, Sturgis Ambulance, animal shelter and Sturgis Brown High School. Sturgis pulled in $51,644 from sale of...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City gets ready for winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another year, another winter. With possible snow in the forecast, Rapid City is getting winter ready. Each year icy roads and low visibility cause dangerous situations for South Dakota drivers. “I will say that this is the time of year that where we start...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Fossil dissolution study propels student to a Ph.D. program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota Mines student set out to find answers on fossil dissolution rates. Her findings landed her a spot in the paleontology Ph.D. program at the University of Kansas. Erosion due to weather is a constant process on Earth, and rainwater is one of...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Vitalant Declares Blood Supply Shortage Calls on Donors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Blood levels are critically low says, Tori Robbins, Communications Manager at Vitalant, a non profit blood provider. Despite November being National Prematurity Awareness Month, Robbins makes it known that blood donations have gone down and they are in critical need of O positive & negative blood types, blood platelets and AB plasma. Robbins is urging everyone who is eligible to make an appointment or visit their website, https://www.vitalant.org and donate now.
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow is on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing 12-year-old safely located

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — According to Rapid City police, 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder has been safely located. Poorhunter was originally reported missing Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
RAPID CITY, SD

