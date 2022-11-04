ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany PD investigating Trustco bank robbery

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uwait_0iy3d7f000

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue was robbed Thursday evening, according to police. The incident took place around 6 p.m.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Police said a man approached a teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark colored clothing with a mask. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Trial begins in 2020 Albany murder

A murder trial is underway. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death back in 2020. The victim was 22-year-old Maurice Skeen. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify Wednesday...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud

An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police Training at Madison Theater

On Wednesday, November 9, the Albany Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will be in a training exercise at the Madison Theater in Albany. The training will continue until about noon.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Internet Shutdown in Albany School District Due to Attempted Cyberattack

An internet shutdown remains in place in the Albany City School District following an attempted cyberattack. The superintendent says attackers targeted the district's computer systems over the weekend, but that thankfully no personal information was stolen. However, teachers don't have access to any lesson plans they saved in a digital cloud and they also can't send or receive email. Students have also been told not to use their Chromebook devices or any district-issued hotspots.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest

A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy