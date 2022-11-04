Albany PD investigating Trustco bank robbery
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue was robbed Thursday evening, according to police. The incident took place around 6 p.m.
Police said a man approached a teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
Police said a man approached a teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The teller complied, and the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark colored clothing with a mask. The investigation is ongoing.
