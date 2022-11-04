Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
411mania.com
Various News: Matchups Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Note on Next Week’s Episode of Young Rock
– NJPW has announced the matchups for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Here’s the lineup. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock airing on NBC on November 18:. “Hawaii,...
411mania.com
Netflix Announces Gears of War Movie, Animated Series
Netflix is diving into the Gears of War franchise, announcing a live-action movie and animated series on the way. The streaming service announced on Monday that they are developing a live-action film based on the hit Microsoft game franchise as well as the animated series, with “potential for more stories to follow.” The announcement was made on the 16 year anniversary of the initial game’s release in 2006.
Emily Blunt’s ‘The English’ Is a Punishing, Stunning Western Revenge Tale
The American West of the 1890s was an unforgiving and cruel place. Land, freedom, and happiness were hard-fought but never guaranteed amidst the greed of white colonialists carrying out the twisted and genocidal tenets of Manifest Destiny. The West was sparse, as were the rewards, and every day brought a new, unexpected battle. Making a life in the post-Civil War plains was an uncharitable undertaking for a pitiless people.At times, writer/director Hugo Blick’s epic six-episode western The English, out Friday on Prime Video, can feel a lot like that: sprawling and demanding, an almost thankless task. It is not an...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
David Harbour Wonders If ‘Stranger Things’ Will End Happily: Are the Duffers ‘Dickensian’ or Kafkaesque?
David Harbor has high hopes for Hopper. The “Stranger Things” actor has shared a sense of an ending for his character Hopper in the upcoming series-ender “Stranger Things 5.” While Harbour told Total Film that Hopper “deserves peace,” he doesn’t have any specifics yet as to what the final season has in store. “I have some idea of shape and structure, and what the overall thing is, but I don’t have a lot of specifics yet,” Harbour said. “I’m very trusting of the way [the Duffer Brothers] go about it. I have my ideas each season about what I would like to...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel
– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Turns 52, Shows Off Physique
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho celebrated his birthday by showing off a picture of his physique. The ROH World Champion turns 52 today. He simply wrote his age on the social media post.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Smackdown, Other Stars Set For Taping
Roman Reigns is being advertised for this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that local ads in Indianapolis are listing Reigns for Friday’s show. The report also ntoes that Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are also set to be at the show, most likely for dark matches.
411mania.com
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results: Jordan Oliver Battles 1 Called Manders, More
GCW aired the sixth of their Settlement Series events on Tuesday night in Williamstown, New Jersey, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-aired event below, per PW Ponderings:. * Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke. * Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye. * The...
411mania.com
WWE News: Campus Rush Continuing, Roman Reigns’ Title Wins, Bianca Belair Reacts to Crown Jewel Win
– WWE’s Campus Rush tour continues on Tuesday, November 8th at Boise State University before moving to The University of Arkansas the following day as the company seeks more NIL and WWE NXT candidates for recruitment. – WWE Playlist featured a compilation clip of Roman Reigns on their YouTube...
411mania.com
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 11.8.22
We’re back for another episode of AEW Dark. Unfortunately all of my recent praise will go down the drain as we have one of my least favorite versions of Dark tonight. The overkill 13 match episode that i’m sure will be like 5 squash matches, 5 short matches and MAYBE three decent matches. I’d love to be proven wrong but lengthy episodes of Dark are almost never that great because so much happens in such a short time and no-one benefits. Enough crying from me, if it’s a good episode and i’m way wrong here i’ll be sure to admit it.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff this week. During the show, Jericho was asked about the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Without getting too specific, Jericho discussed the event and what took place, indicating that “sometimes, guys just have to leave.” Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Wheeler Yuta Reveals Details of The Blackpool Combat Club’s Group Chat
– During a recent edition of Mack Mania, Wheeler Yuta discussed there being a group chat for the Blackpool Combat Club and what they talk about. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Wheeler Yuta on the Blackpool Combat Club’s group chat: “I mean, we do have a Blackpool Combat Club...
411mania.com
Bret Hart Reflects On 25th Anniversary of Montreal Screwjob
In a post on Instagram, Bret Hart reflected on the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob, which happened on this day in 1997 at Survivor Series. He wrote: “On this day in 1997. Montreal, Quebec – one of the biggest – and most notorious – moments of my career. You might remember it as the Montreal Screwjob but I remember it as the day I took control of my destiny. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we react.
411mania.com
Kristal Marshall Praises Melina, Says She Personifies What a Diva Is
Kristal Marshall is a big fan of Melina, calling her underappreciated and labeling her as the personification of what a Diva is. The WWE and TNA alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx for a new interview and, when asked who she thinks represents what a WWE Diva was from her era, named Melina for her attributes both in the ring and personality-wise.
411mania.com
WWE News: Logan Paul Already Rehabbing Injuries, Stephanie McMahon Hypes Women’s History at Crown Jewel, WWE Selling Ugly Holiday Sweaters
– In a post on his Instagram Story, Logan Paul shared footage of himself exercising his legs, noting that he’ll return to WWE “in no time.” This past weekend, Paul revealed that he suffered multiple injuries in his match with Roman Reigns, including “torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL.”
411mania.com
Kristal Marshall On Whether She’d Be Up for a Royal Rumble Appearance
Kristal Marshall hasn’t been in WWE since 2007, but she would be up for a Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx and was asked if she ever gets the bug to return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. On...
411mania.com
Booker T Reveals His Fave Five For WWE NXT
In a post on Twitter, Booker T revealed his ‘fave five’ list of talents from the WWE NXT brand, now that he’s working as a commentator there. He wrote: “Fave 5IVE. Carmelo Hayes. JD McDonagh. Bron Breakker. Pretty Deadly/ Elton Prince & Kit Wilson. Cora Jade. Don’t forget to check out NXT This Tuesday.”
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Maintains That Nick Aldis Is “Working An Angle”
Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, NWA owner Billy Corgan shared his thoughts regarding Nick Aldis’ actions over the weekend (per Wrestling Inc). Corgan believes Aldis has his own objectives and plans for the developing situation and stated that he holds no ill-will or tension over the events. You can read a highlight from Corgan and listen to the full episode for additional details below.
Comments / 0