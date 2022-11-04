Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
1 Killed, Multiple Injured in Silver Spring Apartment Shooting: Police
One person is dead, and others are injured after a shooting at an apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in Silver Spring near Colony Road and Northampton Drive at about 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County police. Police at the scene initially said...
fox5dc.com
Green Valley Elementary teacher won't face charges after false stabbing report
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Parents say there are still unanswered questions and calls for accountability after a Frederick County elementary teacher took her students out of school and made a false report about a mass stabbing last week. On Monday, Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said the Green Valley...
NBC Washington
Couple Hit, Killed While Walking Near Montgomery County Voting Center
A 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died Tuesday morning after a driver hit them as they walked toward a polling place in Gaithersburg, Maryland, witnesses and police said. Gaithersburg city police said officers responded about 7:20 a.m. to School Drive and Muddy Branch Road, near Fields Road Elementary School,...
californiaexaminer.net
Kaylee Jones Recovered After 5 Months Missing
On Monday, the sheriff’s office in Carroll County announced that a teenager who had been missing for over five months had been found and returned home. Kaylee Jones, whose birth name was Jillian Paige Temple, was reported missing on June 14 when she allegedly escaped through a second-story window in her New Carrollton, Maryland, home without taking her electronics with her. After discovering that she had been talking to strangers online, her parents took the gadgets away.
Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3. Investigators said King and […]
Man Shot, Killed By Officers In West Baltimore ID'd As 'No Shoot Zone' Activist Tyree Moorehead
A man who was killed by police while attacking a woman in a Baltimore intersection was widely known for his campaign against gun violence, according to multiple reports. Baltimore residents took to social media to speak about the death of Tyree Moorehead, 46, who was known to many as "Mr. No Shoot Zone". Moorehead was known to spray-paint the phrase "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shootings across the city, the reports continue.
NBC Washington
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said. Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WGAL
Five people attack victim with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A group of people attacked another person with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to police. Police said the male victim was attacked by a group of five others Monday night on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. Police released a photo...
foxbaltimore.com
3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
Enraged Man Assaults Officers During Dispute In Front Of Pregnant Wife In Frederick: Sheriff
Frederick County Sheriff's deputies had to go to elaborate lengths to apprehend a combative man who assaulted police and his own father in front of his pregnant wife, according to a spokesperson for the agency. Eliseo Escano, 27, of Frederick is facing multiple assault charges after he refused to go...
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
Fairfax County police car lights flashing (file photo) A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the...
NBC Washington
Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police
A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said. The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.
Pedestrian killed in Linthicum by motorist who fled crash site, police say
BALTIMORE -- A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.The collision happened in the northbound travel lanes around 7:15 p.m., according to authorities.The pedestrian may have been trying to cross the road when they were hit by what investigators believe may be a white Lexus-model vehicle. That vehicle fled the area following the crash, police said.The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing when the vehicle struck them, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel pronounced the person dead at the crash site, police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on the pedestrian while Traffic Safety Crash Investigators try to track down the driver, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the deadly crash should contact investigators at 410-222-8573.Anonymous tipsters can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
Suspected case of road rage leads to gunfire on I-270 in Frederick County
Maryland State Police say a woman was shot in the leg while driving between MD 109 (Exit 22) and MD 80 (Exit 26), by a gunman passing by in another vehicle.
wfmd.com
Road Rage Incident In Frederick County Leaves Woman With Gun Shot Wounds
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 270 Sunday night in Frederick County. The victim told Maryland State Police that she was driving on 270 northbound near Urbana around 7:45 PM, when a vehicle pulled in behind her, flashing their high beams.
fox5dc.com
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
mocoshow.com
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
Bay Net
Community Supporting Victims Of Quadruple Murder In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. — Following the tragedy that unfolded on November 4 in a La Plata neighborhood, the community has already expressed tremendous support for those who lost their lives in what was deemed a quadruple murder and suicide. A small vigil was recently held in the Agricopia community,...
