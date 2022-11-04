ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, MD

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Couple Hit, Killed While Walking Near Montgomery County Voting Center

A 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died Tuesday morning after a driver hit them as they walked toward a polling place in Gaithersburg, Maryland, witnesses and police said. Gaithersburg city police said officers responded about 7:20 a.m. to School Drive and Muddy Branch Road, near Fields Road Elementary School,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
californiaexaminer.net

Kaylee Jones Recovered After 5 Months Missing

On Monday, the sheriff’s office in Carroll County announced that a teenager who had been missing for over five months had been found and returned home. Kaylee Jones, whose birth name was Jillian Paige Temple, was reported missing on June 14 when she allegedly escaped through a second-story window in her New Carrollton, Maryland, home without taking her electronics with her. After discovering that she had been talking to strangers online, her parents took the gadgets away.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed By Officers In West Baltimore ID'd As 'No Shoot Zone' Activist Tyree Moorehead

A man who was killed by police while attacking a woman in a Baltimore intersection was widely known for his campaign against gun violence, according to multiple reports. Baltimore residents took to social media to speak about the death of Tyree Moorehead, 46, who was known to many as "Mr. No Shoot Zone". Moorehead was known to spray-paint the phrase "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shootings across the city, the reports continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said. Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police

A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said. The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed in Linthicum by motorist who fled crash site, police say

BALTIMORE -- A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.The collision happened in the northbound travel lanes around 7:15 p.m., according to authorities.The pedestrian may have been trying to cross the road when they were hit by what investigators believe may be a white Lexus-model vehicle. That vehicle fled the area following the crash, police said.The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing when the vehicle struck them, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel pronounced the person dead at the crash site, police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on the pedestrian while Traffic Safety Crash Investigators try to track down the driver, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the deadly crash should contact investigators at 410-222-8573.Anonymous tipsters can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place

An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Community Supporting Victims Of Quadruple Murder In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. — Following the tragedy that unfolded on November 4 in a La Plata neighborhood, the community has already expressed tremendous support for those who lost their lives in what was deemed a quadruple murder and suicide. A small vigil was recently held in the Agricopia community,...
LA PLATA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy