PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue is hoping voters will push through a 0.67 mills ad-valorem tax increase on Nov. 8, so they can continue to operate. “Our reserve levels or our savings account is at critically low level," Chief Jeffrey Davidson said. "So that's one of the most important things we need to do is get that to the state mandated reserve level, which is 17%."

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO