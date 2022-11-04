ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County transportation referendum fails

TAMPA, Fla. — After what seemed like a never-ending back-and-forth over the Hillsborough County Transportation tax proposal that ended up on the November ballot, the referendum failed Tuesday night, unofficial results show. Hillsborough County voters said no to the 1% transportation tax referendum, which would have approved the raising...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District hoping voters push new tax proposal through

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue is hoping voters will push through a 0.67 mills ad-valorem tax increase on Nov. 8, so they can continue to operate. “Our reserve levels or our savings account is at critically low level," Chief Jeffrey Davidson said. "So that's one of the most important things we need to do is get that to the state mandated reserve level, which is 17%."
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Check your flight: Latest delays, cancellations at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way toward Florida's east coast, Tampa International Airport plans to remain open. Some airlines, however, are already seeing delays and cancellations on Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 23 delays and 11 cancellations — all for domestic flights flying...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

80-year-old woman backed over by friend's car in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman was struck and backed over by a friend after being dropped off at a home Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police said. The driver of the car arrived at a home around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue North and 51st Street North to drop off two friends, including the elderly woman, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Why did Florida's gas prices go up so much?

TAMPA, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank at any point in the last week, you probably saw a pretty big jump at the pump. According to AAA, average Florida gas prices increased last week by about 17 cents. But, this was expected because the state's month-long gas tax holiday ended Nov. 1.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy