Hillsborough County transportation referendum fails
TAMPA, Fla. — After what seemed like a never-ending back-and-forth over the Hillsborough County Transportation tax proposal that ended up on the November ballot, the referendum failed Tuesday night, unofficial results show. Hillsborough County voters said no to the 1% transportation tax referendum, which would have approved the raising...
Hillsborough County under local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders have declared a local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its path toward Florida. The order, which is in effect through Nov. 15, gives local emergency managers the ability to assist with storm response and the following recovery efforts. "The...
Tampa Bay-area counties set up sandbag locations in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area prepares for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, surrounding counties are setting up sandbag locations to help with potential flooding. Sandbags could be placed in areas of a home where water is most likely to enter, helping minimize potential damage. Here...
Hundreds of sandbags handed out at each Polk County distribution site
LAKELAND, Fla — Polk County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, and now, residents are bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole. On Wednesday, the county opened seven sandbag sites to help people guard their homes and businesses against flood waters. "We live in the first floor," Michael Santiago of Lakeland...
County-by-county list of Tampa Bay area school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School districts in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole as it's expected to sweep across the state of Florida after making landfall on the east coast Wednesday. Already, closures have been announced. Check out our county-by-county list of school closures across...
Voters in Pinellas, Hillsborough counties can ride to the polls for free
TAMPA, Fla. — For all residents in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties looking for a ride to the polls on Election Day, we have some good news for you. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and Hillsborough Transit Authority are offering free rides for anyone wanting to go cast their ballot on Tuesday.
City of Tampa to close city offices Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, the City of Tampa is closing city offices Thursday. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the city does not expect to see widespread damage, but residents should still prepare. "I encourage everyone to review their disaster supply kits, and ensure they have...
Pasco County schools closing Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County schools leaders said Tuesday that all schools and offices will be closed Thursday ahead of the anticipated impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole. In addition to classes being canceled, all before and after-school programs will be closed Thursday as well. Leaders said they consulted...
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District hoping voters push new tax proposal through
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue is hoping voters will push through a 0.67 mills ad-valorem tax increase on Nov. 8, so they can continue to operate. “Our reserve levels or our savings account is at critically low level," Chief Jeffrey Davidson said. "So that's one of the most important things we need to do is get that to the state mandated reserve level, which is 17%."
Check your flight: Latest delays, cancellations at TPA
TAMPA, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way toward Florida's east coast, Tampa International Airport plans to remain open. Some airlines, however, are already seeing delays and cancellations on Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 23 delays and 11 cancellations — all for domestic flights flying...
DOJ: Man arrested for making pipe bomb, selling to undercover Pasco detective
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Federal and local law enforcement officials gathered Wednesday to announce the arrest of a Zephyrhills man accused of making a destructive pipe bomb and selling it. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg said the case began on Nov. 1 when 34-year-old James John Hall was sending...
Nicole closer to category 1 strength; tropical storm warnings issued for 3 Tampa Bay area counties
A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of Florida's west coast with Nicole set to hit the state as a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
Man dies after ‘disturbance’ in Tampa community
Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a "disturbance" in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.
80-year-old woman backed over by friend's car in St. Petersburg, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman was struck and backed over by a friend after being dropped off at a home Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police said. The driver of the car arrived at a home around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue North and 51st Street North to drop off two friends, including the elderly woman, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Police: St. Pete fugitive accused of killing ex-girlfriend to be featured on TV show
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man accused of killing his girlfriend last year who is still at large will be featured this Wednesday on the show "In Pursuit with John Walsh," according to the St. Pete Police Department. Benjamin "Bambi" Williams, 39, is wanted for reportedly shooting...
Why did Florida's gas prices go up so much?
TAMPA, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank at any point in the last week, you probably saw a pretty big jump at the pump. According to AAA, average Florida gas prices increased last week by about 17 cents. But, this was expected because the state's month-long gas tax holiday ended Nov. 1.
US Rep. Castor defeats challenger to secure District 14 seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor was able to secure the seat she's held for the last 15 years to represent Florida's 14th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects. Castor beat out political newcomer and Republican James Judge to reclaim her seat. Although the newly drawn map...
WESH
Police: Infants found covered in ash, bed bug bites after Florida man falls asleep at the wheel
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police charged two people with child neglect after infants in their care were allegedly found covered in cigarette and marijuana ash and bed bug bites. Police said they found Cedric Bullard, 48, asleep at the wheel in the middle of an intersection at 12:41 a.m....
