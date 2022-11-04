ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Elon Musk Reverses Course, Kills New ‘Official' Designation for Big-Name Tweeters

In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy