Houston, TX

Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt win MLB's Hank Aaron Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — New AL home run king Aaron Judge and St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt won Hank Aaron Awards on Wednesday that reward the most outstanding offensive performers in each league. Judge and Goldschmidt are both finalists for the Most Valuable Player honors that will be presented...
NEW YORK STATE
Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL 's worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23 and was limited.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news

So if Twitter is to be believed, LeBron James wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Schefter says Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Aroldis Chapman is sticking with the New York Yankees, and Connor McDavid has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the New York Islanders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
ORLANDO, FL
Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes to help the Denver Nuggets overcome an 18-point deficit in the second half and rally past the Indiana Pacers 122-119 on Wednesday night. Jokic was in foul trouble most of the night and sat from the 11:02 mark...
DENVER, CO

