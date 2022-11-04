Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Is 'So Happy' Her Famous Mom Attended Homecoming Weekend At College, Spills Source

Source: mega

A doting mom! Angelina Jolie wouldn't miss her daughter's Homecoming weekend at college for the world, which really meant a lot to Spelman undergrad Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The daughter of Brad Pitt and Jolie was "thrilled" to have her famous mom visit her at the Altanta campus earlier in October amid her grueling work schedule and ongoing drama with her ex-husband, claimed a source.

"Zahara was so happy that Angie was able to spend some time at her school," the insider told a news publication. "It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings."

Despite Jolie having been to the campus before — the actress notably dropped her famous offspring off at college back in August — this time was different, as Zahara was apparently excited to show her mom how she has settled in and made new friends.

“This time was so different because Zahara has made some really amazing friendships and bonds with other students on campus in just a few short months," they explained. "Zahara was so thrilled to have her mom by her side while they celebrated homecoming.”

The Maleficent star tried to keep a low-profile during her trip, but was super friendly when she was noticed, as the source added, “It was a total surprise for all the students and everybody wanted to speak with them and get photos."

Luckily, Zahara didn't seem to mind having to share her famous mom. In fact, the college student just “loves that everybody loved her mom," claimed the insider.

And while Zahara enjoys having VIP parents, they don't seem to interfere with her ability to have a normal life, with the source explaining, “Zahara appreciates that she isn’t treated differently at all just because of who her family is and everybody has been so welcoming."

The visit wasn't only memorable for Zahara but also the Hollywood icon. “Angelina felt so honored when Zahara asked her to spend the whole homecoming weekend with her," the source said of the proud mama.

While Jolie always took "her role as mom seriously," the source said, "the older Zahara gets the more their relationship evolves into this beautiful friendship."

“She has so much admiration for her daughter, for her absolute brilliance so being able to see her shine at school is truly one of the proudest moments of her life," the source concluded.

