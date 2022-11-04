ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WGAL

Police: Man arrested in Lancaster County for attempted murder

Police arrested a man in connection to an attempted homicide in Lancaster County. On Nov. 8, the United States Marshals Service Task Force took Francisco Rivera, 41, into custody in Lancaster County in connection to a shooting that occurred in the area of N. 6th and Spring Streets in the city of Reading on Oct. 28th.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

Newswatch 16

Son charged after allegedly stabbing mom

Times News

Blakeslee man calls mother ‘antiChrist’, stabs 20 times

A Blakeslee man has been charged with stabbing his mother around 20 times because of her political views. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Ronald Ziobro of the state police at Fern Ridge barracks, in the case against Jonathan Sacerdote III:. On Saturday, state police were...
BLAKESLEE, PA
WBRE

19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

2 women wounded in Allentown shooting, police say

While Allentown police were investigating the shooting of a woman just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of St. John Street, a second woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital, Assistant Chief Michael Becker reports. Both women suffered wounds not considered life-threatening, Becker added. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike

EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township, police say

UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with punching officer during foot chase

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly hides in tree house during police chase

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of […]
MOSCOW, PA
WBRE

Newswatch 16

Shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Times News

