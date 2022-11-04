Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police: Man arrested in Lancaster County for attempted murder
Police arrested a man in connection to an attempted homicide in Lancaster County. On Nov. 8, the United States Marshals Service Task Force took Francisco Rivera, 41, into custody in Lancaster County in connection to a shooting that occurred in the area of N. 6th and Spring Streets in the city of Reading on Oct. 28th.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
Recently resigned Bethlehem police detective charged with stalking, harassment
A former Bethlehem police detective is charged with stalking and harassing a civilian employee of the department with whom he had a previous relationship, the Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. Noah Klingborg, 27, of Bethlehem, is expected to surrender Tuesday afternoon at the police department prior to arraignment,...
Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report
A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
Son charged after allegedly stabbing mom
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Carbon County. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan Sacerdote stabbed his mother multiple times in the head just after 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Plateau Motel in Kidder Township. The victim was taken to the hospital; there's...
Times News
Blakeslee man calls mother ‘antiChrist’, stabs 20 times
A Blakeslee man has been charged with stabbing his mother around 20 times because of her political views. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Ronald Ziobro of the state police at Fern Ridge barracks, in the case against Jonathan Sacerdote III:. On Saturday, state police were...
19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
Man, woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Lehigh County, police say
A man and a woman were hurt about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on the northbound side of Mauser Street near Route 145 in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. The 42-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman are from the Laurys Station neighborhood...
2 women wounded in Allentown shooting, police say
While Allentown police were investigating the shooting of a woman just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of St. John Street, a second woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital, Assistant Chief Michael Becker reports. Both women suffered wounds not considered life-threatening, Becker added. The...
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike
EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township, police say
UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
Man charged with punching officer during foot chase
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
Man allegedly hides in tree house during police chase
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County teen charged with attempted homicide in stabbing of mother
KIDDER TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old Carbon County man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his mother. State police said the stabbing happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plateau Motel on Route 940 in Kidder Township. Police said the victim told troopers her son, Jonathan Sacerdote,...
PSP says son stabs mother in Kidder Twp.
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Blakeslee woman is recovering after Pennslyvania State Police say her son stabbed her. It reportedly happened Saturday night in Kidder Township at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40. According to the press release, 57-year-old Michelle Sacerdote suffered numerous stab wounds from head to toe. Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan […]
Shooting in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
skooknews.com
Victim Identified in Wednesday Morning's Fatal Crash in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Schuylkill County on Wednesday morning. According to Troopers, the crash occurred on Route 443 just east of Luckenbill Road in Wayne Township near Friedensburg. Police say, just before 5:30am, Michael Mislyan, 19, of Lykens,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 on motorcycle in North Whitehall
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A delivery truck driver has admitted to causing a North Whitehall Township crash that left two people dead. Devon Lindeman pleaded guilty in October to two counts of homicide by vehicle and two summary counts in the crash on June 21, 2020, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.
Woman charged with assault inside store
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested a woman from Hanover Township on charges she assaulted another woman inside the Walmart Sup
Times News
Blakeslee man charged with stabbing mother multiple times
A 19-year-old Blakeslee man is charged with stabbing his mother at a Kidder Township motel Saturday night. Jonathan Sacerdote was charged after police said he admitted stabbing his 57-year-old mother “multiple times in the head and every single part of her body.”. State police at Fern Ridge were called...
