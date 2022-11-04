ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked

False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump-linked SPAC stock goes bonkers ahead of midterms

Many political experts are predicting big Republican wins in the midterm elections that could give the GOP control of at least one, if not both, chambers of Congress. Investors have taken notice too. The blank check firm that might merge with former President Donald Trump's media company has soared in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida's hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, a development that will almost immediately turn the focus of his future to 2024. "We not only won election, we have rewritten the political...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday

In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely. The fallout from former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election -- and the fraud conspiracy theories, hostility towards election officials and promises of combative poll watching activities those falsehoods produced -- did not translate into widespread chaos at precincts around the country on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial

The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as prosecutors called defense witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defense attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kathy Hochul wins full term as New York governor

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul will win a first full term in office, CNN projects, defeating Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin and making history as the first elected female governor of New York. Hochul's victory keeps New York Democrats on track to maintain their now nearly two-decade-old winning streak in...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden says midterm vote was a 'good day for democracy' and notes the 'red wave' didn't happen

In his first speech since polls closed around the country Tuesday night, President Joe Biden called out detractors who he said doubted his "incessant optimism" about Democrats' ability to stave off resounding Republican wins in the midterm elections -- even as his presidency is now likely entering a new period of divided government.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers allegedly used a friend's email to communicate with journalists amid their relationship fallout

Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers' contentious split in 2020 was widely publicized, but more is coming to light about why that may have been the case. As the recent Discovery+ docuseries "House of Hammer" has brought allegations of sexual abuse by Hammer back into the headlines, CNN has obtained emails and text messages that allegedly show that Chambers, a business owner and TV personality, used a friend's email account to contact media outlets about Hammer, both months before and after news of his extramarital affairs and the allegations of abuse by the actor, which he has denied, first became public. (Discovery+ and CNN share the same parent company.)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN Projection: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win Arkansas governorship

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the one-time press secretary and communications director for former President Donald Trump, will win Arkansas' gubernatorial race, CNN projects. She will be the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. Huckabee Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones, a minister and former non-profit leader who got a degree in nuclear...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inside Joe Biden's cautiously optimistic election night

The story of President Joe Biden's Election Night can be told by the two congratulatory messages he delivered roughly four hours apart. The first went to Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, the second to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Together, the messages represented an initial signal of an electorate that appears set to buck decades of American voters delivering cascading midterm losses for a first-term president.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Public Corruption case: Householder wants to block key document at his federal trial

Two Ohio Republicans going on trial in January on racketeering charges want to block federal prosecutors from using a key document against them. In July 2021, Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. signed a deferred prosecution agreement in which it admitted bribing state officials via dark money groups to advance its business interests. The company agreed...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy