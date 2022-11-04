Read full article on original website
Florida warns US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places
Florida officials warned the US Justice Department that federal election monitors are not allowed inside polling places under state law, pushing back against federal plans for monitors in the state. In a letter to DOJ dated Monday, Florida state elections officials argued that federal officials are not included on the...
Newt Gingrich ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election aftermath
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich must testify before the Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Virginia judge ordered Wednesday. Fairfax Circuit Court Judge Robert Smith ordered Gingrich to appear before the grand jury on November 29.
Voting goes mostly smoothly on Election Day as baseless fraud claims swirl
Voting rights advocates in key US states said Tuesday's voting in the midterm elections appeared to be going smoothly as polls began to close across much of the country, with a few isolated problems reported, including in the key swing state of Arizona where issues with voting machines sparked baseless claims about fraud.
Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked
False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday. The disinformation was driven by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump and other prominent right-wing figures seized on technical problems in some key states to baselessly suggest there had been intentional malfeasance. Trump also made a baseless claim of mass voter fraud.
Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation lawsuit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from star Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, who had accused Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House staffers of smearing him so that he lost his federal job. Vindman alleged in his lawsuit earlier this year that Giuliani, Trump Jr.,...
Trump-linked SPAC stock goes bonkers ahead of midterms
Many political experts are predicting big Republican wins in the midterm elections that could give the GOP control of at least one, if not both, chambers of Congress. Investors have taken notice too. The blank check firm that might merge with former President Donald Trump's media company has soared in...
Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida's hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, a development that will almost immediately turn the focus of his future to 2024. "We not only won election, we have rewritten the political...
How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday
In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely. The fallout from former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election -- and the fraud conspiracy theories, hostility towards election officials and promises of combative poll watching activities those falsehoods produced -- did not translate into widespread chaos at precincts around the country on Tuesday.
The votes have been cast. Now comes the race to finish counting -- and the potential legal fights
Election workers are tabulating ballots in key states that will determine the balance of power in Congress as well as more than three dozen statehouses. Because of differing laws, some states have tallied nearly all their ballots -- while others may not finish for several days. Even before the polls...
Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial
The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as prosecutors called defense witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defense attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.
Kevin McCarthy moves quickly to secure potential speakership as hard-right group weighs a long-shot challenge
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is moving swiftly to lock down the votes to claim the speaker's gavel as a hard-right faction of his conference discusses whether to mount a long-shot challenge to complicate his bid and force concessions in the process, according to multiple GOP sources. McCarthy privately spoke...
'It is not an accident': Murdoch's media empire celebrates DeSantis as future of GOP after midterms
Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul who controls some of the most powerful organs in conservative media, appeared to make clear Wednesday that he would prefer to cast aside former President Donald Trump in favor of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the leader of the Republican party. The New York Post,...
GOP hopes of huge Latino gains realized in Florida but less evident around the country so far
Republicans had hoped to make big enough gains among Latino voters in 2022, extending their inroads from two years ago, that would fundamentally realign the political landscape in several battleground states -- and the presidential map -- in their favor. But although Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered on those hopes,...
Kathy Hochul wins full term as New York governor
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul will win a first full term in office, CNN projects, defeating Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin and making history as the first elected female governor of New York. Hochul's victory keeps New York Democrats on track to maintain their now nearly two-decade-old winning streak in...
Biden says midterm vote was a 'good day for democracy' and notes the 'red wave' didn't happen
In his first speech since polls closed around the country Tuesday night, President Joe Biden called out detractors who he said doubted his "incessant optimism" about Democrats' ability to stave off resounding Republican wins in the midterm elections -- even as his presidency is now likely entering a new period of divided government.
Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers allegedly used a friend's email to communicate with journalists amid their relationship fallout
Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers' contentious split in 2020 was widely publicized, but more is coming to light about why that may have been the case. As the recent Discovery+ docuseries "House of Hammer" has brought allegations of sexual abuse by Hammer back into the headlines, CNN has obtained emails and text messages that allegedly show that Chambers, a business owner and TV personality, used a friend's email account to contact media outlets about Hammer, both months before and after news of his extramarital affairs and the allegations of abuse by the actor, which he has denied, first became public. (Discovery+ and CNN share the same parent company.)
Democratic pick up in Pennsylvania boosts their hopes of holding Senate
Democrats will pick up a GOP-held Senate seat in Pennsylvania in a huge boost to their hopes of clinging to the chamber, while the red wave that Republicans hoped for has yet to materialize in the House. Democratic nominee John Fetterman's victory over Republican Mehmet Oz means Democrats have some...
CNN Projection: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will win Arkansas governorship
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the one-time press secretary and communications director for former President Donald Trump, will win Arkansas' gubernatorial race, CNN projects. She will be the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. Huckabee Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones, a minister and former non-profit leader who got a degree in nuclear...
Inside Joe Biden's cautiously optimistic election night
The story of President Joe Biden's Election Night can be told by the two congratulatory messages he delivered roughly four hours apart. The first went to Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, the second to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Together, the messages represented an initial signal of an electorate that appears set to buck decades of American voters delivering cascading midterm losses for a first-term president.
Public Corruption case: Householder wants to block key document at his federal trial
Two Ohio Republicans going on trial in January on racketeering charges want to block federal prosecutors from using a key document against them. In July 2021, Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. signed a deferred prosecution agreement in which it admitted bribing state officials via dark money groups to advance its business interests. The company agreed...
