Where to watch, how to follow the UK men’s basketball season opener vs. Howard

Where to watch and how to follow Monday’s men’s basketball season opener between John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats and Kenny Blakeney and the Howard Bison :

Game time is 6:30 pm (EDT) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Ky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: TBA

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Kentucky is counting on Antonio Reeves (12), a transfer from Illinois State, to be a consistent perimeter threat to score in 2022-23. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 138, Internet Channel 961

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analyst, Jack Givens

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com .

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Howard roster: Click here

The odds: Not available

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

