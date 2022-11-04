Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support
What started as 10 to 15 attendees, the special needs nightclub in Tucson, Club Zeus, is seeing more than 100 people come to the once-a-month dance party.
Nominate Your Neighbor
The first annual PRT Good Neighbor Award will recognize the efforts of residents who are making exceptional contributions to our communities. Do you have a good neighbor? Are there any unsung heroes in your community? Perhaps somebody has gone above and beyond the normal call of duty during these challenging times? Whether he or she has provided care and support for others, is always on hand when needed, performs acts of kindness, is an active volunteer in the community or has simply been a friendly face around your neighborhood, you can nominate them for the PRT Good Neighbor Award. Prizes will be awarded to recognize these individuals and the winning stories will be shared in the January issue of the PRT and online.
Halloween 2022: Patagonia Trunk or Treat
At this year’s Trunk or Treat event, about 18 vehicles lined up against the Town park’s south edge, each displaying its own brand of Halloween wackiness. Kids with wildly varied costumes (and a few adults) cruised everywhere, and the gazebo had been colonized by spiders playing music with enough beat to get a few dancers going. A cowboy was seen riding on a pekinese, humans rode on horses, witches abounded, gory body parts were occasionally spotted, dinosaurs danced, monarch butterflies flitted, festive color and lights were everywhere, hot dogs were scarfed up, and of course a river of candy flowed.
Letters to the Editor – Nov. 2022
I read with interest comments from PRT readers objecting to my use of the term “Food Desert” in a PRT interview on food insecurity in our community. I am not interested in engaging in an argument about labeling or parsing definitions. My reality, as president of the East Santa Cruz County Community Food Bank, and the reality of our many client families in Eastern Santa Cruz County, is that there is a food crisis that makes support from our organization for the elderly, disabled, single parents, low-income adults and families essential to their wellbeing.
Crowds, Rain Mark Artisan Market in Patagonia
This year’s Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market was well attended despite the unexpected October rains. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) along with the Sky Islands Tourism Association (SITA) partnered again this year to sponsor the event. Now, in its 32nd year, the market can attract more than 15,000 visitors to Patagonia’s lovely tree-shaded park in the center of town.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
Local News Is Essential, So Is Your Support
November marks the beginning of the Patagonia Regional Times’ annual fundraising campaign, that time of year when we ask our community to step up and help us continue our mission to provide local news for our community here in Eastern Santa Cruz County. Our reporting is community driven and...
Artist Launches New Gallery
The building formerly housing the visitors center in Patagonia welcomed a new tenant this past August. Katherine Cudney, an award-winning artist specializing in oils, acrylics and watercolors, now occupies this historic little structure where she displays her art for sale and paints in a studio located in the building’s rear portion.
Play Serves Up Dinner and a Murder at PUHS
Students at the Patagonia High School entertained audiences with two performances of “Café Murder,” an interactive murder mystery and dinner theater experience, held Oct. 25 and 26 at the school. Guests were first served a murder themed meal, prepared by Audrey Doles, that included bloody basil soup,...
KOLD-TV
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
kjzz.org
Groups to remove barbed wire fencing to ease passage through wildlife migration corridor
Conservationists have been raising concerns about animal migration corridors in light of Gov. Doug Ducey’s attempts to shore up the border with shipping crates. But other forms of fencing can also disrupt wildlife movement as well. So a coalition of government and non-government organizations will work to remove barbed...
thisistucson.com
22 photos from last night's All Souls Procession ❤️
Thousands of Tucsonans gather each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event began in 1990 when local artist Susan Johnson wanted to find a way to honor her late father. The event is now organized by Many Mouths One Stomach, winding its way through Tucson's west side.
Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon
O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
kjzz.org
Props. 420 and 422: Southeast Arizonans split on rural groundwater initiatives
Voters in southeast Arizona may split on a pair of initiatives that would have allowed them to form local boards to manage their groundwater supplies. Propositions 420 and 422 are similar measures for nearby rural districts, but early results suggest 422 could pass while 420 fails. For much of rural...
KOLD-TV
Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.
New Manager Takes on a Big Job at Conservancy
Aaron Mrotek, the recently hired manager at the Nature Conservancy Preserve on Blue Haven Road, holds an unusual distinction. He may be the only person you’ll ever meet who has lived and worked in both Patagonias – the real one here in southeastern Arizona and that other one you’ve heard about in Argentina. He has carried his passion for ecosystem restoration to both settings.
Town Council Notes – Sept./Oct. 2022
The Mayor and Council approved a special event liquor license for the AZ Trail Association for November 3-5, 2022, in conjunction with the Spirit World 100 bicycle event. The Mayor and Council approved a proclamation of the Town, declaring October 2022 to be “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” in Patagonia.
gilaherald.com
Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot
BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
KOLD-TV
Surge in guns, cash and ammo being seized at the Arizona border
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Port of Entry is seeing a spike in ammunition headed into Mexico. New data shows about 300,000 bullets, magazines and gun parts have been seized, a 200% increase over last year. Officers also rounded up dangerous firearms, and millions in cash. U.S....
Patagonia Regional Times
Patagonia, AZ
256
Followers
306
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/
Comments / 0