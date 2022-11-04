ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

O’Rourke loses governor’s race to Abbott

Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso City Council member and three-term member of Congress, lost his race against Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday. It was the second time in four years that O’Rourke came up short in his effort to become the first El Pasoan elected to statewide office. He lost narrowly to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.
Canutillo school voters reject major bond issue, select 3 trustees

The Canutillo Independent School District’s $264.1 million bond issue was defeated soundly Tuesday, after voters said no to a similar bond proposal last fall. More than 60% of voters opposed the bond’s two propositions, according to unofficial returns. Proposition A would have funded campus renovations and expansions, including...
3 City Council races headed to runoff; Salcido re-elected

Three of four El Paso City Council races are headed to a runoff, with only District 5 incumbent city Rep. Isabel Salcido winning her seat outright Tuesday. With final results in, Salcido garnered 64% of the votes to keep her seat in District 5 – one of the fastest-growing areas in the city in far East El Paso mostly east of Loop 375.
Five El Paso area races to watch in the 2022 midterm election

All eyes are on the Texas governor’s race at the top of the Nov. 8 ballot, as El Paso’s Beto O’Rourke seeks to unseat two-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. But closer to home, there are a number of down-ballot contests that will have a major impact on El Paso County. Here’s which local races El Paso Matters is watching:
Make a plan to vote in El Paso’s election

Election Day 2022 is almost here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. More than 102,000 El Pasoans cast ballots during the early voting period, and tens of thousands more are expected to vote on Election Day. Voting experts say it helps to put together a plan before heading to the polls. Here’s what you need to build your election plan.
Samaniego, Coronado win their El Paso County races

Democrats Ricardo Samaniego and Sergio Coronado won their races for El Paso County judge and County Commissioners Court Precinct 4, respectively, Tuesday night. Samaniego, the 73-year-old first-term incumbent, won with 68% of the vote against independent Guadalupe Giner, in the countywide race. Coronado, attorney and president of the Canutillo Independent...
Voters approve $272 million for streets, parks and climate plans

El Pasoans on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to fund street repairs, while a new all-abilities playground and a climate change study eked out wins at the polls. El Paso’s nearly $272.5 million bond package was split into three propositions, which voters decided individually:. Proposition A includes $237 million spent over...
