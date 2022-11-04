Read full article on original website
KEYT
Deadly listeria outbreak in 6 states linked to deli meat and cheese
A deadly outbreak of listeria in six states has been linked to contaminated deli meat and cheese, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. People at high risk of severe illness from listeria infection — such as pregnant people, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems — should not eat meat or cheese from any deli counter without first reheating it “steaming hot,” the agency suggests.
