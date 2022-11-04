Read full article on original website
SNAPPED: Snow begins to stack up in the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s a winter wonderland this morning in the Jackson Hole valley, as nearly a foot of snow arrived overnight; the first taste of a proper winter storm this season. Photos: Nick Sulzer // Buckrail. Related Posts.
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 8-14, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A strong storm system last weekend deposited up to 20 inches of new snow in the Tetons along with several inches of snow in the valley. Another storm cycle is underway this week with periods of moderate to heavy snow expected through Wednesday, followed by very cold temperatures this weekend.
BTAC avalanche forecast live for 22/23 season
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC) published its first report for winter 2022/2023 yesterday, Nov. 6. Today in the Teton Range avalanche danger is rated at moderate in the upper elevations and low in the mid-elevations. No rating was issued for the low elevations, below 7,500′, because the snowpack is still too shallow.
Prescribed burn today on BTNF, smoke may be visible from Teton Pass
WILSON, Wyo. — Smoke may be visible today from Teton Pass due to a prescribed burn that will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teton Interagency Fire resources will be burning piles on the north zone of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the vicinity of Red Top Meadows and Toppings Road this week. Ignitions will last two to three days depending on progress, weather and fuels conditions.
UPDATE: Teton Pass reopened
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced the closure of Teton Pass from Wilson to the Idaho State Line due to winter conditions, as of 1:38 p.m. According to WYDOT, the Pass is closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. The estimated...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility
WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
JHMR to offer new automated lift ticket pick-up boxes
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — New this winter, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will offer Lift Ticket Pick-Up Boxes for skiers and riders to pick up pre-purchased tickets. The new pick-up boxes will be at the following locations around Teton Village and in the Town of Jackson. Outside the Tickets...
SNAPPED: Jackson Hole Pumpkin drop n’ smash
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS hosted its annual Pumpkin Drop n’ Smash last Friday at the Teton County Fairgrounds. Residents brought their jack-o-lanterns, and with the help of JH Fire/EMS the pumpkins were dropped from an aerial ladder and aimed for targets below. Related Posts.
SNAPPED: Teton County votes
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s Election Day! Polls are open in Teton County and citizens across the country are exercising their democratic right to vote. In Teton County, voters can visit any of the five polling places on election day regardless of where they live in the county. Cast...
Local officials investigate Monday morning burglary at Streetfood
WILSON, Wyo. — A burglary occurred early Monday morning at Streetfood in Wilson, WY according to statements from the restaurant and local officials. The popular spot frequented by recreators on Teton Pass is now closed until further notice. “We got robbed, not sure when we can open but we...
First-time voter: Local turns 18 on Nov. 8
JACKSON, Wyo. — It wasn’t his golden birthday but for Bode Welch, Nov. 8 was different than other years. Welch turned 18 on Nov. 8, allowing him to cast his first ballot in Teton County. Welch went down to the Teton County Weed and Pest Shop after school...
All SPET measures pass
JACKSON, Wyo. — The unofficial results are in and all 15 SPET propositions, totaling over $166 million, passed yesterday. Twelve measures had a margin of over 2,00 votes. The closest margin was item #7, Town of Jackson sidewalks and pedestrian accessibility, with a difference of 1,159 votes. The proposition requests $3 million to improve walkability and accessibility in the Town of Jackson. Projects might include installing sidewalks, updating accessibility for ADA compliance and bike safety to name a few. Specific project locations were not identified in the application.
Polls are open in Teton County
JACKSON, Wyo. — Today, Nov. 8 is the 2022 general election. Polls are now open across the county. Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All ballots, whether in-person, mailed, or dropped in the drop box, must be received by the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m.
SPET results are in
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thousands of ballots were cast yesterday by voters in Teton County. Fifteen items were on the SPET ballot for the 2022 midterm elections. Live results (as of 9:12 p.m.) are as follows, these results are not final. Propositions: For Against. #1 TETON COUNTY EMPLOYEE HOUSING 6,4593,246.
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Bull Moose Interrupts Youth Soccer Game In Wyoming
When it comes to youth sports, typically the only things you have to worry about is a kid getting hurt, or a parent going berserk on a ref for a bad call and making a damn fool of himself. However, when you live in Wyoming, you have to worry about...
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision
A 28-year-old Rexburg man died after hitting a moose Tuesday morning near Ashton. The post Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
2022 General Election results are in
9:47 p.m.: Final unofficial results are in for Teton County. A total of 10,356 ballots were cast; 4,944 on election day, 1,678 mail-in absentees and 3,734 early voting absentees. Liz Storer took House District 23. 9:12 p.m.: Results for every polling place except Alta are available. Another 183 votes are...
