Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
Popculture
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud
Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night
Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of a camera rig the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.
Popculture
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Expert Pastor Cal Wants to 'Slap Some Sense' Into Mitch in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Pastor Cal Roberson wanted to "slap some sense into" Mitch as the marriage expert watched the newlywed's relationship with wife Krysten crumble to the point of divorce. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new reunion episode, Pastor Cal admits he feels bad for Krysten after she tells everyone the pairing just didn't "make sense."
Popculture
Casey Anthony Speaks out in Upcoming Peacock Documentary 'Where The Truth Lies'
Peacock is releasing a new documentary called Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which includes an interview with Anthony herself. Anthony has declined many interviews and avoided the public eye since she was found not guilty of murdering her daughter in 2011. The teaser for the new documentary only builds more tension about what she will say now that she is finally speaking out.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of Walrus and Milkshake During '90s Night
Despite being pushed back (and pushed, and pushed) due to the World Series, Masked Singer's '90s night did not disappoint as the show's milestone 100th episode aired. '90s rap duo Tag Team, who also served as Masked Singer hype men in this episode, performed "Whoomp! (There It Is)" as part of the episode's throwback theme. Lance Bass of NSYNC also made his debut on the show, although he wasn't a contestant. To assist each competitor, he was joined by fellow '90s star and close friend Danielle Fishel.
Popculture
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian
Actress Rebel Wilson is a mom! On Monday, the comedian announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child via surrogate. She is now the proud mother of a baby girl named Royce Lillian. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson...
Popculture
ABC Ending Hit Series After 5 Seasons
ABC's A Million Little Things will end with its upcoming fifth season. The final season of the drama will premiere on Feb. 8 and will air in the show's original time slot of Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. In a video announcing the upcoming end of the show, the show's cast told all the "Millionaires" out there that "now feels like the right time to say goodbye."
Popculture
Amazon Cancels Fantasy Series Ahead of Second Season Premiere
Amazon released the teaser trailer for Carnival Row Season 2 on Monday, but at the same time announced that the series is coming to an end. The fantasy series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne premiered back in 2019, and its second season has been on hold ever since. Sadly, although it is finally coming out next year, it will be the last installment.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Gopher Is a Music Icon
The Masked Singer celebrated the greatest artists of all time with this week's "Hall of Fame Night" episode. The first unmasked contestant was Gopher, who swaggered onstage just like a "Rhinestone Cowboy." Gopher's singing skills were not enough to help him reach the next stage, so he was unmasked in the end! He was revealed to be an iconic funk musician. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 7)
November may have already brought new additions like Moneyball, Enola Holmes 2, and Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 to the Netflix streaming library, but even more exciting additions are about to roll out. This week, Netflix is dipping into its November 2022 content list to bring subscribers 16 new titles, including 12 Netflix original series and films that are sure to have viewers glued to their screens.
Popculture
'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future
Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group. After...
Popculture
Who Is The Bride on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 7
The Masked Singer was finally back on Wednesday this week, now that there are no pesky baseball playoff games to get in the way. "Hall of Fame Night" introduced three new singers to the field, kicking off with The Bride, a pink dinosaur in a wedding gown! The elaborate costume did not stop The Bride from doing so well that he will be moving on to the next round. The Bride's identity was not revealed, but there were plenty of clues about who he is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for The Bride on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you aren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service).
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Leslie Jordan's Guest Stint and Tribute Brings Tears to Fans' Eyes
The Masked Singer paid tribute to the late Leslie Jordan during Wednesday night's episode, bringing tears to viewers' eyes at home. The episode featured Jordan as a guest panelist and was filmed over the summer. Jordan, who also starred on Fox's Call Me Kat, died in a car accident on Oct. 24. He was 67.
Popculture
Jennifer Aniston Reveals 'Challenging' Fertility Journey With IVF
Jennifer Aniston had a secret struggle with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) that surprisingly mirrors a storyline from Friends. The actress is on the cover of this month's Allure Magazine, and she does not seem to hold back anything in the accompanying interview. She said that she wanted to have children but struggled to get pregnant – and to keep her efforts a secret.
Popculture
3 Popular Discovery+ Shows Heading to HBO Max Ahead of Merger
Three of discovery+'s most popular titles are making the move to HBO Max in the next week. Property Brothers: Forever Home, Chopped and Holiday Baking Championship will be among the first titles to be available on the streaming service ahead of the planned merger of the two platforms next year.
Popculture
'Big Brother 24' Stars Confirm Relationship
Big Brother creates not only competition but also can jumpstart a love story. Fans of Season 24 contestants Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin could see their connection from the start, but it was hard to develop something serious as competitors vying for a cash prize. s Hale, 27, took home the $750,000 grand prize, plus an additional $50,000 prize for being voted America's Favorite Houseguest. And now that the season is over, they've made things official. They are shouting their love from the mountaintops.
Popculture
See Brendan Fraser in Heartbreaking First Trailer for 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser earned widespread acclaim and minutes-long standing ovations during the fall film festival circuit for The Whale. A24 is sharing a little bit of that performance in the film's first trailer, released on Tuesday. The Whale marks a comeback for The Mummy star and was directed by Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. A24 will release the film on Dec. 9.
Comments / 0