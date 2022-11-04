BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball head coach has announced the signing of a pair in Lenée Beaumont and Jules LaMendola. The duo comes in ranked in ESPN's top 100 with LaMendola at No. 53 while Beaumont checks in at No. 82, both earning four-star rankings. They also earned top 100 rankings with Collegiate Girls Basketball Report (Beaumont- 41, LaMendola – 81) and All-Star Girls Report (LaMendola – 41, Beaumont – 81). As a class, the duo comes in at No. 20 in ESPN's overall team rankings.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO