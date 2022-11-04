Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 2: vs. Bethune-Cookman
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Bethune-Cookman at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT on Nov. 10. • The Wildcats finished 9-21 and 10th in the Southwestern Athletic Conference a season ago under second-year head...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. Morehead State
• No. 13/14 Indiana (1-0) beat Morehead State (0-1), 88-53, in the team's season opener on Monday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • The Hoosiers are 23-1 in the program's last 24 season openers. • Indiana is 6-0 all-time vs. Morehead State. The last meeting came on Dec. 5,...
iuhoosiers.com
Championship Quest – Indiana Opens Season with Morehead State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – And so it begins. All the Indiana basketball expectations, all the work and planning and preparation, leads to this, Monday night's regular season opener against Morehead State. Will it end with a championship?. Coach Mike Woodson has made it clear, again and again, that's the goal.
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Tabbed Sporting News All-American
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Sporting News 2022-23 Preseason College Basketball All-American First Team, the publication announced on Tuesday morning. Jackson-Davis was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports,...
iuhoosiers.com
#IUBB Media Availability – Nov. 9
Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. WOODSON: Hold on, man. What do you mean a few years younger than me? He's older than me. Q. No, 63. WOODSON: Reggie Theus is 63? I thought Reggie...
iuhoosiers.com
Notebook: Bazelak Set to Return; Trip to No. 2 Ohio State Next
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Connor Bazelak is back. The veteran quarterback, who missed Saturday's Penn State game, will return to his starting duties when Indiana (3-6) plays at No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) on Saturday. "He has come back from his time being injured and he will be our starting quarterback,"...
iuhoosiers.com
‘Winning Edge’ -- Evans, Campbell Put ‘Special’ in Special Teams
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - When it comes to Indiana's special teams, kicking and punting in particular, the Hoosiers are rolling. Punter James Evans and kicker Charles Campbell are delivering elite production. That matters at any time, and it might really matter during one of the final three regular-season games, starting Saturday...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Secures Doubles Title, Wraps Up Big Ten Individuals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team wrapped up a successful weekend of play in the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Tournament on Monday. The Hoosiers had 10 players compete against the entirety of the Big Ten in Singles and Doubles brackets. The...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Take on Terps in Big Ten Tournament Semifinal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One match removed from a dramatic encounter on the final day of the regular season, Indiana men's soccer (9-3-6, 3-1-4 B1G) and Maryland (10-2-5, 4-0-4 B1G) will meet again in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round Wednesday (Nov. 9) night on Ludwig Field. The match will...
iuhoosiers.com
Regular Season Starts Tuesday For No. 11 Indiana Against Vermont
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Regular season action begins on Tuesday when No. 11 Indiana hosts Vermont inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind. Broadcast: B1G+ ($) Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Austin Render) Live Stats: Statbroacast. Tickets: Season...
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Nov. 7) in front of a Week 11 trip to Ohio State. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt also spoke leading into the week of the Hoosiers Noon ET kick off against the Buckeyes on FOX.
iuhoosiers.com
Beaumont and LaMendola Sign Letters Of Intent
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball head coach has announced the signing of a pair in Lenée Beaumont and Jules LaMendola. The duo comes in ranked in ESPN's top 100 with LaMendola at No. 53 while Beaumont checks in at No. 82, both earning four-star rankings. They also earned top 100 rankings with Collegiate Girls Basketball Report (Beaumont- 41, LaMendola – 81) and All-Star Girls Report (LaMendola – 41, Beaumont – 81). As a class, the duo comes in at No. 20 in ESPN's overall team rankings.
