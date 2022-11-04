Read full article on original website
EW.com
Jennifer Lawrence says she'd 'drink whiskey and get stoned' with Hunger Games costars after events
Jennifer Lawrence was living the high life in more ways than one at the height of The Hunger Games movie craze. The actress revealed that she and costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth would often find themselves getting drunk and high together after attending the dystopian film series' intense press events and premieres.
Jennifer Lawrence Had a "Feminist Meltdown" Over Changing Her Last Name After Marrying Cooke Maroney
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney. When it came to changing her last name, Jennifer Lawrence wasn't sure she'd volunteer as tribute. The Silver Linings Playbook actress revealed that upon marrying art gallerist Cooke Maroney in October 2019, she was initially hesitant about taking on her new husband's last name.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
Popculture
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud
Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’
Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale Never Thought Zac Efron Was ‘Hot’ Until One Memorable Moment
Ashley Tisdale reveals she never thought her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron was "hot" until one moment.
Janet Jackson & Her Former Choreographer Paula Abdul Reunite In Qatar: Photos
Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul reunited at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — and posed for the cutest pictures to commemorate it! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Janet, 56, and Paula, 60, looked stunning in show-stopping outfits. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson donned a fitted blazer dress by British designer Alexander McQueen that featured a wide belt to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the look with black boots and wore a tailored button-down blouse underneath.
AOL Corp
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Cuddle At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ In NYC
Inseparable? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hit the New York City red carpet for her highly anticipated Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, just one day after Jake was seen watching her film scenes on set! At the Thursday, October 27 event, the Stranger Things icon stunned in a high blonde updo and long pink halter dress with black floral details. Millie, 18, wore an understated makeup palette and sparkling earrings and rings, underscoring her natural beauty, and finished the gorgeous look with white platform sandals. Jake, 20, was right by her side in a sleek monochromatic black suit with matching shoes.
Eddie Redmayne Says Taylor Swift’s Directing Is ‘An Actor’s Dream’
Taylor Swift could be directing Eddie Redmayne in the future, if the Oscar-winner has anything to say about it. The two spoke highly of one another in an interview.
‘Causeway’ Proves That Hollywood Needs Jennifer Lawrence
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday. There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.
Lindsay Lohan Officially Drops "Jingle Bell Rock" Cover Nearly 20 Years After Mean Girls
Watch: Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Netflix Movie Has a Mean Girls Twist. It's the right time to rock the night away, just ask Lindsay Lohan. The actress just dropped her version of the classic Christmas song "Jingle Bell Rock" on Nov. 4. The single, which is featured in her upcoming Netflix rom com Falling for Christmas, is the first song she has released since 2020's "Back to Me."
The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss Talks Directing a 'Hell of a Lot' of Extras in the Show's Biggest Finale Ever
This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Season 5 finale. Remember Fred’s grandiose Gilead funeral in Episode 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s just-wrapped season? With the marchers and the coffin and the procession that filled multiple streets, that hour was the largest production the show had ever pulled off… until this week’s season finale. Series star/executive producer Elisabeth Moss directed both. Naturally, TVLine couldn’t wait to talk to Moss about her latest turn behind the camera, which included executing an agonizingly emotional — and pivotal — scene for her character, June Osborne, smack in the middle of an overcrowded train station. (Read...
Giddy Up! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Teen Emme Shopping For Halloween
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting their teen Emme ready for Halloween! On Saturday, October 22, the newlyweds stepped out with the 14-year-old to shop in Los Angeles for some country western inspired looks, presumably for the spooky holiday on the horizon. Article continues below advertisement. The family seemed...
Collider
‘Seesaw Monster’ Adaptation Set With Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as Rivals
Netflix has announced today it has landed the rights to turn Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Seesaw Monster into a feature film. Although the streaming giant is keeping details about the upcoming film under wraps, Seesaw Monster is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together in an action comedy.
Popculture
'Love Is Blind': Zanab Has 'No Contact' With Cole After Dramatic Wedding: 'I'm Proud of Myself' (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind's Zanab Jaffrey stands by "everything" she said while telling off ex Cole Barnett on their wedding day. The Netflix star opened up to PopCulture.com about her "journey of self-love" following the dramatic end to her Love Is Blind story, during which Zanab told Cole at the altar that she wouldn't marry him.
Popculture
Bruce Springsteen Is Planning a Takeover of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Bruce Springsteen will be The Boss of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for most of next week to promote his new album, Only the Strong Survive. Springsteen's musical takeover of the NBC late-night talk show will begin on Monday, Nov. 14, and end on Wednesday, Nov. 16. He will perform a total of four songs from the album, which is made up entirely of soul and R&B covers.
