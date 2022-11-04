Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk Took Over a Struggling Business With Twitter and Has Quickly Made It Worse
General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Twitter Exec Says There Will Soon Be Three Types of Accounts: Official, Paid and Unlabeled
Some originally verified accounts will soon sport an "official" label, said exec Esther Crawford, while users who pay $7.99 per month for Twitter Blue will get a blue check mark. The Twitter Blue subscription service has become a major focus for Musk, who wants the platform to become less reliant...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk Reverses Course, Kills New ‘Official' Designation for Big-Name Tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Leaked Video: Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Meta Employees After Mass Layoff
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees Wednesday afternoon, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. Here's what Zuckerberg told employees. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff.
People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices
"I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."
Comments / 0