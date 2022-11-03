Round Rock City Council OKs vehicle purchase for fleet after EVs delayed due to supply chain issues

About 38.95% of Hays County voters have submitted their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With early voting in the books and Election Day ahead, approximately 38.95% of registered Hays County voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election as of Nov. 4, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. Out of the 255,397 Hays County residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 167,750 residents registered to vote—or about 65.68%.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO