Round Rock City Council OKs vehicle purchase for fleet after EVs delayed due to supply chain issues

Lakeway City Council approves hotel occupancy tax funds for 2023 Special Olympics Texas
Lakeway City Council approved $200,000 in hotel funds for Special Olympics Texas during their Nov. 7 meeting. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Lakeway City Council approved $200,000 in hotel occupancy funds for the Special Olympics Texas 2023 Winter Games in February during a special meeting on Nov. 7. The vote passed...
Construction on Rock Springs expansion in Georgetown underway following Sept. 21 groundbreaking
Rock Springs held a groundbreaking ceremony for its upcoming 24-bed adolescent mental health unit Sept. 21. (Photo courtesy Rock Springs) Rock Springs Georgetown held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new adolescent mental health unit at 700 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, on Sept. 21. This new wing will add 24 beds...
Mouton’s Southern Bistro undergoes expansions, renovations after 10 years of serving Leander, Cedar Park
Ben Mouton opened Mouton’s Southern Bistro in Leander in early 2012. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) After more than 10 years in business, owner Ben Mouton has fresh plans for Mouton’s Southern Bistro’s Leander and Cedar Park locations. An expansion of the Cedar Park location is expected to be...
Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development
The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
PetSmart holds grand opening Nov. 4 after closure due to March tornado
The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock.(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The PetSmart location at 2601 S. I-35 held a grand opening Nov. 4 that began at 9 a.m. and will run through 9 p.m. The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock. As part of the grand opening, customers can claim a prepackaged goodie bag while supplies last. 512-218-1816. www.petsmart.com.
Early voting turnout almost hits 40% in Hays County
About 38.95% of Hays County voters have submitted their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With early voting in the books and Election Day ahead, approximately 38.95% of registered Hays County voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election as of Nov. 4, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. Out of the 255,397 Hays County residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 167,750 residents registered to vote—or about 65.68%.
It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin
It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
Waxing the City opens Cedar Park location, offering hair removal, specialty services
Waxing the City opened its Cedar Park location in The Parke retail center Oct. 26. (Courtesy Waxing the City) Waxing the City opened a Cedar Park location on Oct. 26 in The Parke retail center. Located at 5001 183A Toll, Ste. L-300, Cedar Park, the business offers full-body hair removal...
Lane on Bee Cave Parkway closed through Nov. 18
Bee Cave Parkway will be closed on one side through Nov. 18 to allow the West Travis County Public Utility Agency to install a 24-inch water main break. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) One side of Bee Cave Parkway will be closed from Vista Ridge to Market Street near Galleria Circle from Oct. 31-Nov. 18.
Round Rock ISD adjusts some bus routes after county transportation project changes traffic pattern
Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the Williamson County Great Oaks Drive Bridge at Brushy Creek project. (Courtesy Round Rock ISD) Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the...
Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approves several project plans and plats
Construction and site plans for new development continue to flow through the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission held a regular meeting Nov. 1. Several site plans, plats, wastewater permits and other routine requests were presented. Here are the following projects...
Jack Allen's Kitchen coming to Hutto's Co-Op District; officials talk future of development
The Co-Op District is a 35-acre mixed-use development on Hwy. 79 in Hutto. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) With construction in progress on several businesses in Hutto's Co-Op District, Hutto City Council met with representatives from developer MA Partners on Nov. 3 to discuss the development's future. The Co-Op District is a...
StretchLab now offering 25-, 50-minute assisted stretch sessions in Cedar Park
Assisted-stretching fitness center StretchLab is now open at 800 W. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. B2, Cedar Park. (Courtesy StretchLab) StretchLab is preparing to hold a grand opening for its new location at 800 W. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. B2, Cedar Park, in mid-January. The business, which offers 25-minute and 50-minute assisted-stretching sessions—has...
Hutto officials approve funding for Megasite infrastructure projects
Hutto City Council approved funding for an electric substation and a spine road at the Megasite on Nov. 3. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) An assortment of infrastructure improvements are on the way to support industrial development at Hutto's Megasite—an approximately 1,400-acre tract of land on Hwy. 79 earmarked for industrial development.
Leander welcomes new city engineer
Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
The Zilker Eagle mini train will remain closed for another year
The Zilker mini train has been out of commission since 2019. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Austin residents will have to wait another year to ride the beloved Zilker train. The Austin Parks Foundation announced Oct. 21 that reopening the train will be delayed due to safety issues. The Zilker train has...
Buda City Council enters agreement with Texas Music Network
Buda City Council approved entering into an agreement with the Texas Music Network. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) During the Nov. 1 Buda City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved to enter into an agreement with Texas Music Network for the Blue Sage Music Festival. According to the city of Buda, The...
Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer
Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
Early voting in Comal County reaches 40.85%; Guadalupe County hits 32.55%
Political signs adorn the entrance to Redemptive Grace Ministries, which serves as an election polling location in New Braunfels along FM 725. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) As of the last day of early voting Nov. 4, 53,145 Comal County registered voters already voted early or turned in a mail-in ballot, or...
