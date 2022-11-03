ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock City Council OKs vehicle purchase for fleet after EVs delayed due to supply chain issues

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development

The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
ROUND ROCK, TX
PetSmart holds grand opening Nov. 4 after closure due to March tornado

The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock.(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The PetSmart location at 2601 S. I-35 held a grand opening Nov. 4 that began at 9 a.m. and will run through 9 p.m. The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock. As part of the grand opening, customers can claim a prepackaged goodie bag while supplies last. 512-218-1816. www.petsmart.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Early voting turnout almost hits 40% in Hays County

About 38.95% of Hays County voters have submitted their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With early voting in the books and Election Day ahead, approximately 38.95% of registered Hays County voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election as of Nov. 4, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. Out of the 255,397 Hays County residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 167,750 residents registered to vote—or about 65.68%.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
It'Sugar relocating to bigger location in Northwest Austin

It'Sugar, a retail chain carrying oversized candy, will move into a bigger location to offer greater variety of candy. (Courtesy Pablo Mason/It'Sugar) It’Sugar, a retail chain offering classic and oversized candy, apparel, accessories and novelty gifts at 11621 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100, Austin, will move to a bigger 4,000-square-foot location across the street next to Hat Creek Burgers in early January. The new space will carry everything the existing location carries with more candy. 737-292-2272. www.itsugar.com.
AUSTIN, TX
School districts boost measures to prevent fentanyl use in students in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

Area school districts are prioritizing efforts to reduce the use of fentanyl among students. (Courtesy Drug Enforcement Administration) Following a record year for overdose deaths in Travis County and the recent deaths of four students from fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD, local school districts and organizations are taking steps to keep students and staff alike safe from overdoses.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Leander welcomes new city engineer

Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
LEANDER, TX
Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer

Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austin, TX
