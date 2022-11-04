Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving is being used to promote hatred.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
SB Nation
LeBron James lied about listening to Migos in 2010, and has a history of telling little fibs
The NBA community has been mourning the death of rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, since he was killed in Houston last week. Takeoff was 1/3rd of Migos, the popular rap trio from Atlanta that went to the top of the charts with their sophomore album “Culture” and were often seen in NBA circles.
Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player
The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Three Trade Destinations For Anthony Davis
If Anthony Davis hits the trade block, where could he go?
Joakim Noah on how small Dwyane Wade gesture soften Miami Heat hatred
The Miami Heat are a team that are known for playing a certain brand of basketball. That’s the brand of basketball that they aren’t necessarily playing at this very moment, finding themselves in moments of lapse far too often or far more than their history of excellence says that they should.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Trust Desmond Bane to Stay Hot, Fade Jerami Grant and More on Wednesday)
If there's one thing you can do on Wednesday night in the NBA, it's find a player prop to bet on, as there are 13 games to dive into. Luckily, the BetSided team has sifted through all the matchups to give you the best prop action on the board on Nov. 9.
Nets back down on Ime Udoka, make Jacque Vaughn their next head coach
The Brooklyn Nets have moved away from hiring Ime Udoka as head coach, instead promoting Jacque Vaughn. Amid all of the controversies surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, the team and head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways. Shortly after the news was announced, there were reports that the Nets were planning to hire Ime Udoka from the Boston Celtics. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to using crude language towards a female subordinate, who he later had an improper workplace relationship with.
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its...
