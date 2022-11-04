ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way

The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning. After the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Reich sounded like a man who knew his fate. Still, how he received the news had to feel a bit disrespectful to Reich, who had spent four-plus...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami

View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut

The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Bills QB Josh Allen ‘Day to Day’ With Elbow Injury Ahead of Vikings Matchup

Superstar Bills quarterback Josh Allen's status is very much up in the air heading into the Vikings' trip to Buffalo this weekend. Allen, one of the NFL's best players, injured his elbow late in a loss to the Jets this past Sunday. There was initial concern regarding his ulnar collateral ligament, which you usually hear discussed with baseball pitchers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Justin Fields a Rare Bears NFC Offensive Player of the Week

View the original article to see embedded media. It rarely happens, which only underscores how unique Justin Fields is. The Bears quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week for his huge game against the Miami Dolphins in a 35-32 loss. It was the first time the Bears had...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers

The New Orleans Saints dropped to 3-6 with an abysmal showing against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday Night Football. New Orleans looked lethargic, out-of-sorts, and even intimidated against the Ravens all night. The Saints come into a Week 10 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers still just a game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Red Zone Has Packers Singing the Blues

DETROIT – You know what rhymes with red zone?. Finding new ways to lose just about every week, the Green Bay Packers gained 389 yards and converted 8-of-15 on third down. Aaron Rodgers had a season-high 291 passing yards to lead an offense that only punted once. That’s winning...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers

If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Falcons-Panthers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 10 Odds and Betting Preview

Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 10 with Marcus Mariota and the Falcons traveling to Bank of America Stadium for an NFC South battle versus the Panthers. The Panthers are 2-3 straight-up (SU) and 2-3 against the spread (ATS) at home this season but have surprised bettors and oddsmakers by posting a 2-1 ATS mark since trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Rams Solo Kupp: Is Matthew Stafford Too Reliant on WR Cooper Kupp?

The Los Angeles Rams, reigning Super Bowl champions and one of the preseason favorites to win again this season, find themselves in murky waters. After a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams' season sits in dangerous territory, as they approach the reality of missing the playoffs one game at a time.
Centre Daily

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Examining Why Broncos’ GM George Paton Extended Russell Wilson

During the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos made headlines when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Fast forward to just before the start of the 2022 season, as the Walton-Penner ownership group formally takes over. General manager George Paton finalizes a new contract extension for Wilson, giving him $165 million in guaranteed money and effectively tying the QB to the Broncos through the 2025 season.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Detroit Lions’ Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time at their Allen Park facility, ahead of their Week 10 contest against the Chicago Bears. A victory over the Packers has allowed the locker room to renew their focus, with the hopes of earning two victories in a row, a feat that has not actually occurred too often in the last 15 months.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Mike McDaniel November 9 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- The first question deals with Byron Jones and whether there comes a time when it becomes unreasonable for him to expect...
Centre Daily

Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie

Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...

