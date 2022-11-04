Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Related
Centre Daily
Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way
The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning. After the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Reich sounded like a man who knew his fate. Still, how he received the news had to feel a bit disrespectful to Reich, who had spent four-plus...
Centre Daily
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Centre Daily
Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut
The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
Centre Daily
Bills QB Josh Allen ‘Day to Day’ With Elbow Injury Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Superstar Bills quarterback Josh Allen's status is very much up in the air heading into the Vikings' trip to Buffalo this weekend. Allen, one of the NFL's best players, injured his elbow late in a loss to the Jets this past Sunday. There was initial concern regarding his ulnar collateral ligament, which you usually hear discussed with baseball pitchers.
Centre Daily
Justin Fields a Rare Bears NFC Offensive Player of the Week
View the original article to see embedded media. It rarely happens, which only underscores how unique Justin Fields is. The Bears quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week for his huge game against the Miami Dolphins in a 35-32 loss. It was the first time the Bears had...
Centre Daily
Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers
The New Orleans Saints dropped to 3-6 with an abysmal showing against the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday Night Football. New Orleans looked lethargic, out-of-sorts, and even intimidated against the Ravens all night. The Saints come into a Week 10 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers still just a game...
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Vikings Betting Line Moves; QB Josh Allen OUT of Practice, Case Keenum Starter?
What we know: Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, a UCL issue resulting from a hit absorbed in last week's Buffalo Bills loss at the Jets. What do the oddsmakers know? Something enough to have moved the betting line on Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in a notable way.
Centre Daily
Red Zone Has Packers Singing the Blues
DETROIT – You know what rhymes with red zone?. Finding new ways to lose just about every week, the Green Bay Packers gained 389 yards and converted 8-of-15 on third down. Aaron Rodgers had a season-high 291 passing yards to lead an offense that only punted once. That’s winning...
Centre Daily
Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Bengals’ Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Could Kevin Huber's days be numbered?. The veteran punter has struggled in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons didn't rule out a potential change. "We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting...
Centre Daily
Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers
If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Centre Daily
Falcons-Panthers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 10 Odds and Betting Preview
Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 10 with Marcus Mariota and the Falcons traveling to Bank of America Stadium for an NFC South battle versus the Panthers. The Panthers are 2-3 straight-up (SU) and 2-3 against the spread (ATS) at home this season but have surprised bettors and oddsmakers by posting a 2-1 ATS mark since trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Centre Daily
Rams Solo Kupp: Is Matthew Stafford Too Reliant on WR Cooper Kupp?
The Los Angeles Rams, reigning Super Bowl champions and one of the preseason favorites to win again this season, find themselves in murky waters. After a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams' season sits in dangerous territory, as they approach the reality of missing the playoffs one game at a time.
Centre Daily
Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
Centre Daily
Examining Why Broncos’ GM George Paton Extended Russell Wilson
During the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos made headlines when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Fast forward to just before the start of the 2022 season, as the Walton-Penner ownership group formally takes over. General manager George Paton finalizes a new contract extension for Wilson, giving him $165 million in guaranteed money and effectively tying the QB to the Broncos through the 2025 season.
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions’ Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field for the first time at their Allen Park facility, ahead of their Week 10 contest against the Chicago Bears. A victory over the Packers has allowed the locker room to renew their focus, with the hopes of earning two victories in a row, a feat that has not actually occurred too often in the last 15 months.
Centre Daily
Mike McDaniel November 9 Takeaways
Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- The first question deals with Byron Jones and whether there comes a time when it becomes unreasonable for him to expect...
Centre Daily
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
Centre Daily
Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie
Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...
Centre Daily
Do-It-All Safety Ryan Neal Takes Surprising Star Turn Anchoring Revived Seahawks Defense
When Jamal Adams went down with a quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Broncos, the Seahawks suffered a major blow losing one of their best players for the remainder of the season that many NFL teams would have struggled to overcome. But while Seattle undoubtedly has missed...
Comments / 0