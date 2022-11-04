Read full article on original website
Mavs LISTEN: Luka Doncic Chasing Greatness; Josh Green Earning More Minutes
The Dallas Mavericks, despite some ugly play during the first nine games of the season, find themselves with a 6-3 record as they prepare to take on the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Wednesday. The biggest reason the Mavs have been able to overcome some near-meltdowns and rattle off...
Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers
On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
Miami Heat Could Have A New Arena Name After FTX Collapse, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Among The Affected
The Miami Heat and FTX Arena may become a brief partnership. With the company collapsing recently, the Heat could be in the need of a new sponsor and name for their arena. FTX, a crypto exhange, experienced a liquidity crunch earlier week and its future is unknow. Among those who...
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Trail Blazers
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
Thybulle Endorses Jaden Springer’s Defensive Development
Former first-round pick Jaden Springer hasn’t carved out a role for himself on the Philadelphia 76ers just yet. After getting selected late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Sixers viewed the now 20-year-old guard as a developmental piece with a high ceiling. Last season, Springer...
Preview: Pelicans vs Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season, and falling below .500, as they close a disappointing trip through the Eastern Conference. It won't be an easy task facing the Chicago Bulls, who have plenty of offensive firepower in DeMar DeRozan, Zach...
New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN
Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Utah Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119
