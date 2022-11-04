Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New RestaurantGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"Amy ChristiePhoenix, AZ
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com
Former Pinal County crime scene investigator reflects on his realty journey, Queen Creek family legacy
After working in Pinal County crime scene investigations for over 10 years, local resident Nate Knight has started a new chapter. He opened ProSmart Realty in Queen Creek last year. “I think what sets us apart from other teams and offices is family and the small camaraderie that we all...
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
AZFamily
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
Grandma, grandson have dinner paid for by strangers in random act of kindness
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently. Gretchen Caiazzo and her 14-year-old grandson Cole went out to dinner to spend some time together at Blue 32 in the Valley. When the time came for them to pay the bill, Caiazzo was told by her server that their dinner had been paid for already. The waiter handed the surprised two a note from the two who paid for their meal, “We enjoyed watching your special date. It got us talking about how much we miss those times with our own grandmothers. This time is so precious. Love that you’re living memories together. Enjoy each other. God bless - Vernon and Christine.”
santansun.com
Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO
A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
30-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident took place on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue and was reported at around 11.50 p.m.
AZFamily
5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix
Scottsdale Public Art, which puts on the Canal Convergence, is hoping to attract more than half a million people. Man accused of dismembering roommate with chainsaw at Phoenix home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Police say they found the chainsaw at a pawn shop and could smell decomposition on it...
fox10phoenix.com
2 teens shot outside north Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two teens were shot near 35th Avenue and Northern early Tuesday morning. Investigators say that the victims had been sitting outside an apartment complex in the area at around 3:45 a.m. when an unknown person shot them, striking them both. The two teens, both...
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
12news.com
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called
WASHINGTON — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped off on Election Day in Arizona's biggest county. Officials in Maricopa County,...
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
Arizona Taco Festival postponed, now planned for spring 2023
After two canceled years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Taco Festival was supposed to happen this November and has been rescheduled again. Now the fest will take place in spring 2023.
AZFamily
Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school
A news conference was held in Maricopa County to address false election stories and urge the public not to believe them. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A new rule requires window and blind manufacturers to start selling blinds that do not...
12news.com
Maricopa County officials identify issue with tabulation machines
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Elections Department officials said that the source of tabulation issues that led to problems at roughly 60 Maricopa County Vote centers has been solved. "It appears some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballot," officials said. Changing the printer...
New West Valley farmer's market at Cardinals stadium accepting applications
More than 100 vendors and small businesses will come together every month to host a new farmer’s market at a recently developed venue in Glendale
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
12news.com
Kari Lake campaigns across Arizona
It was a very busy election eve for the first-time politician. She logged hundreds of miles – kicking things off Monday with a rally at a church in Phoenix.
'Scamily matters': How a Virginia man's debit card was illegally used in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix police arrested a man on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found evidence on his phone suggesting he was virtually exchanging fake ID cards and banking information with others, court records show. Marcus Reid, 24, was detained...
Comments / 1