FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thejoltnews.com
Three-story multifamily housing proposed at Olympia Royal Street SE
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a three-story multifamily housing project proposal at 3714 Royal Street SE on November 2. Brandon Johnson of JSA Civil gave an overview of the Royal Street Apartments, which would have 58 units comprising a mixture of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, a common area, and a leasing office.
thejoltnews.com
Martin Way Affordable Housing Phase 2 passes review
The Olympia Design Review Board held its virtual meeting for a Detail Design Review of the Martin Way Affordable Housing project on Thursday, November 3. According to the board’s staff report, the current work is the second stage of a two-phase project on 111 Pattison St NE. The first phase, completed in 2021, included a five-story residential building and a shelter.
thejoltnews.com
November 11 is Veterans Day
Honoring the American patriots who answered the call of duty to protect the nation and preserve freedom, the Thurston Board of County Commissioners signed a proclamation designating November 11 as Veterans Day. "Thurston County is recognized as one of the most military-friendly counties in the state of Washington, with more...
thejoltnews.com
Fresh from jail, man allegedly breaks into house in search of place to live
A transient Lacey man, who was recently released from jail, was arrested anew after he allegedly broke into a stranger’s home in his search for a place to live. TJ Murray, 28, was arrested on Oct. 31, the same day he was released from the Nisqually Jail, after a reported burglary in the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue E.
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County Chamber of Commerce to talk about crime impacts on businesses tomorrow
The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) will hold a forum tomorrow, November 9, to discuss how crime is affecting businesses. According to a post on the JOLT’s Facebook group, the Chamber will host a conference with Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington Retail Association President and Chief Executive Officer Renee Sunde at the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, November 9 at 11:30 a.m.. They will talk about how crime impacts businesses.
thejoltnews.com
County holds hearing on homeless encampments
The Thurston County Board of County Commissioners held a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 8, to discuss the emergency housing ordinance code amendment concerning homeless encampments. “This is an amendment to the homeless encampments chapter of Thurston County code. This code amendment does not make homeless encampments permanent. Homeless encampment...
thejoltnews.com
Electric vehicle parking code amendments discussed by Olympia Planning Commission
The Olympia Planning Commission discussed the eventual code amendments of parking spaces for new developments to accommodate electric vehicle (EV)-readiness. At a commission meeting held Monday, November 7, Olympia Climate Program manager Dr. Pamela Braff briefed the commissioners on the EV-ready parking standards for new constructions and renovated parking areas to include EV charging stations in the future.
thejoltnews.com
First wave of general election show some races undecided
Some 69,482 of the expected 117,000 ballots from Thurston County voters were tallied as 8 p.m. on Election Day yesterday. There are 195,610 registered voters in the county. The Thurston County Auditor’s Office reported on 69,482 ballots already counted, or 35.52% of potential voters. “It's gonna take a couple...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, November 7, 2022
On 11/07/22 at 1:52 a.m. in the 6400 block of 188th Ave SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Kasey Jenine Kalliroi Ganas, 40, on suspicion of 1) second-degree vehicle prowl and 2) first-degree criminal trespass. On 11/07/22 at 9:28 a.m. in the 400 block of Trojan Ct, Sheriff's deputies arrested Robert Henry...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council approves with a 2.3% ‘excess tax’ levy increase for 2023
At the city council meeting, Tuesday, November 1, Olympia Finance Director Aaron BeMiller said the property tax revenue that the city plans to collect in 2023 is a 2.3% increase from 2022 and is estimated to be collecting a total of $20,368,001.24. According to BeMiller, the 2022 estimated assessed value...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County man critically injured after hit and run
A Thurston County man was critically injured after being struck by a car running a red light while walking through a pedestrian crossing. The man, 31, was hit at the intersection of Martin Way E and Duterrow Road SE early morning on Saturday, November 5, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).
thejoltnews.com
Lacey discusses proposed changes in civil service roles
The City of Lacey’s Civil Service Commission (CSC) conducted a hybrid meeting on Monday, November 7, to discuss proposed changes to the duties of the chief examiner and civil service secretary. “Functionally, we have separated the examiner's duties from the duties of the Civil Service secretary because it is...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater’s greenhouse gases have gone down 70%, however total emissions are still up 3% in 2021
Tumwater’s net emissions for greenhouse gases (GHG) fell to 70% from 2015 to 2021, according to a report prepared by the city’s Green Team. Sustainability coordinator Alyssa Jones Wood presented the data during a city council meeting held yesterday, November 7. Wood reported that city operations were estimated...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County Public Hearing
Public Hearing to accept public comment on Development Code Docket Item A-24, Emergency Housing Ordinance: Permitting Criteria Flexibility. The proposed amendments consider making interim regulations, which provide for a waiver of some permitting requirements for homeless encampments during an emergency declared by the Board of County Commissioners and/or Board of Health, permanent with some additional changes. Proposed amendments make some changes additional to the interim regulations that clarify application and permitting procedures for homeless encampments, and affect Titles 20, 21, 22, and 23.
