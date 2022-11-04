KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Just two and a half months ago, Elizabeth Gomez and her husband took over ownership of the Silver Dollar Bar, after getting support from the community. “We had all the locals telling us, encouraging us, ‘Buy the place. We would love to see you guys run this place,’” said Gomez. “Since day one they’ve been there. We have a lot of support from Kenesaw and it’s amazing. The community is amazing.”

