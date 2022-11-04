Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Council paves way for Conestoga Mall development with blight declaration
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The future of development at the Conestoga Mall area in Grand Island fell on a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Council members voted 9 to 1 to approve declaring 78.45 acres as Blighted and Substandard. The area is located in the northwest part of the city between 13th Street and State Street and between Webb Road and Highway 281, including the mall.
KSNB Local4
NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska
WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
KSNB Local4
Company proposes to use lagoons for trailer wash, Grand Island residents present concerns
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall County held a board meeting Tuesday to discuss a growing issue in Grand Island. The owners of Mid-America Washout presented their plan to build a new livestock trailer wash to the board of commissioners. The hearing was about their plan for the lagoons they bought from Bosselman Enterprises. That has been a point of contention for local residents for quite some time.
KSNB Local4
Council considers blight study for Conestoga Mall area
The CDHD in Grand Island is helping people know the risk factors of diabetes, and how to help prevent and manage the disease. The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative. The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person...
KSNB Local4
GI mayor Roger Steele re-elected for second term
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After running unopposed for the Grand Island mayoral seat in 2018, Roger Steele has now won his first contested election for the seat. The incumbent held off challenger Doug Brown Tuesday night in a narrow victory. As of the writing of this story, Steele secured nearly 500 more votes than Brown, earning him 52% of the vote.
KSNB Local4
Provisional ballots could influence Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some provisional ballots might change the unofficial result in one G.I. school board race. Only 27 votes separate write-in candidate Amanda Wilson (1,983) and board incumbent Terry Brown (1,956) for the second Ward A seat on the school board. Hall County Election commissioner Tracy Overstreet...
KSNB Local4
Chaperone-backed Hank McFarland wins GI School Board seat in Ward B
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A wave of new faces is coming to Grand Island Public Schools, and the first of many faces includes Hank McFarland. The Grand Island banker won the Ward B race Tuesday night over challenger Tim Mayfield. As of nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday, McFarland had more than doubled Mayfield’s vote total, earning him 67% of the vote.
KSNB Local4
Mid-America Washout attempts to get conditional permit from Hall County
The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative. The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person to representative the sixth district on Midterm Election night. The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative.
KSNB Local4
The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person to representative the sixth district on Midterm Election night. District 6 includes Hall, Adams, and Buffalo counties, and voters will be choosing a representative for that body. The two women running for the spot are Sherry Jones and Danielle Helzer. Both are former educators, and expressed concerns over handling of proposed health standards talked about at the state level.
KSNB Local4
Temperatures crest on Wednesday, then nose dives....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mostly cloudy skies and a stiff southerly breeze will hold temperatures pretty much steady through Wednesday morning. Morning lows are expected in the lower 60s, and if that occurs, record warm minimum temperatures will likely fall tomorrow morning. The current record for Hastings and Grand Island is 59 and 60 degrees dating all the way back to 1931 and 1917 respectively.
KSNB Local4
Write-in candidates leading Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If the results of Tuesday’s election hold up, more than half of the Grand Island school board will be replaced. Two write-in candidates backed by a political action committee critical of Grand Island Public Schools were leading vote-getters in one of the district’s school board races.
KSNB Local4
Election Day could bring change could be on the way for GIPS
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public School’s Ward B voters will have to decide between two bankers for their next member. Tim Mayfield - Assistant Vice President Customer Service and Deposit Operations at Five Points Bank:. He says he is no stranger to Grand Island Public Schools,...
KSNB Local4
Iowa teen in custody following pursuit in central Nebraska
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 16-year-old male from Iowa is being lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol Tuesday night. Just before 10 p.m., a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and sped up. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island cancer center offers radiation therapy
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Radiation therapy is now available at another cancer center in Grand Island. Mary Lanning Healthcare Tuesday announced that with a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator, the Morrison Cancer Center in Grand Island is now able to provide radiation therapy on-site. Dr. Randy Duckert is the radiation oncologist...
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen with Joe: Silver Dollar Bar
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Just two and a half months ago, Elizabeth Gomez and her husband took over ownership of the Silver Dollar Bar, after getting support from the community. “We had all the locals telling us, encouraging us, ‘Buy the place. We would love to see you guys run this place,’” said Gomez. “Since day one they’ve been there. We have a lot of support from Kenesaw and it’s amazing. The community is amazing.”
KSNB Local4
Bond issue for Webster County jail fails
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - Webster County voters said no to increasing property taxes to help pay off a $6.5 million dollar bond for a new jail. Unofficial results show 907 people voted against the bond election with 347 voting for it. The current Webster County Law Center, which serves...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Library resumes Saturday hours
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island public library will again be open on Saturdays starting the week after Thanksgiving. Currently, the library is closed on Saturdays. In a press release, library director Celine Swan said starting Nov. 27, the new hours would be Sundays 1 p.m. to 5...
KSNB Local4
Election Day brings clouds, light precipitation and wind
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Evening temperatures will level off in the lower 40s and hold steady through midnight before increasing a few degrees, as warm air advances through the Local 4 area. Clouds will increase overnight and hang around on Tuesday, but south winds will increase to 15 to 25...
KSNB Local4
Another Kearney man to prison for shooting a mobile home community
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least nine years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Court records show Tyler Divan, 23, was convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first degree assault. A judge Tuesday sentenced him to three to ten years on the drug charge, three to 15 years on the firearms charge and three to ten years on the assault charge.
KSNB Local4
Troopers find nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in traffic stop
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on...
Comments / 0