Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
PLNT - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company increased 8.6% during trading hours on Nov 8. Positive investor sentiments were witnessed as the company forwarded better-than-expected...
Zacks.com
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
CRD.B - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -23.81%. A...
Zacks.com
Insulet (PODD) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, '22 Sales View Up
PODD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, reflecting a 125% surge from the year-ago period earnings of 20 cents per share. Third-quarter 2022 earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings by 164.7%. The quarter’s adjustment excludes a charge of $36.8...
Zacks.com
Why LYFT Stock Plunges 22.91% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
LYFT - Free Report) have plummeted 22.91% since Nov 7 despite better-than-expected earnings per share (on an adjusted basis) being reported for third-quarter 2022 on the said date. Quarterly earnings also improved on a year-over-year basis. The massive decline may be due to the lower-than-expected revenues reported by this ride-hailing company for the September quarter. Weakness pertaining to rider volumes also disappointed investors.
Zacks.com
Masimo (MASI) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Revised
MASI - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the third quarter of 2022, up 6.4% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. The adjustments include acquisition, integration and related costs, and acquired intangible asset amortization expenses, among others. GAAP EPS...
Zacks.com
How Are Biotech ETFs Reacting to Q3 Earnings Releases?
IBB - Free Report) is up 8% past month (as of Nov 7, 2022). Per FT, hedge funds have started buying beaten-down biotech stocks, since they believe that ultra-cheap valuations could revive M&A activity in the space. Many big pharma companies are looking to boost their drug pipelines through acquisitions.
Zacks.com
Akamai (AKAM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth
AKAM - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results with year-year-year growth in revenues despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and adverse currency translation effects. Both the bottom line and top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on solid demand trends. Quarter Details. GAAP net income in the reported quarter...
Zacks.com
Amdocs (DOX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Match Estimates, Up Y/Y
DOX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.29 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while improving 11.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.16 per share. The bottom line was in line with the midpoint of the guided range of $1.26-$1.32. Record revenues...
Zacks.com
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Matches Q3 FFO Estimates
AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.58 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Zacks.com
Gen Digital (GEN) Gains on Q2 Earnings Meet, Revenue Beat
GEN - Free Report) shares soared 5% on Tuesday’s extended trading session following the company’s report of strong second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The consumer cyber safety provider reported non-GAAP earnings that matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues surpassed the same. Moreover, the top and bottom lines marked...
Zacks.com
Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ATRA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.82 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.78. This compares to loss of $0.90 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Envestnet (ENV) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Dim
ENV - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surged year over year. Adjusted earnings (excluding 58 cents from non-recurring items) per share of 45 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1% but declined 26.2% year over year. The reported figure lies above the guided range of 40-42 cents.
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Cullen/Frost (CFR): Time to Buy?
CFR - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
Zacks.com
Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Up 3% Since Q3 Earnings
WERN - Free Report) stock has gained 3% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 2. Quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. However, the bottom line rose 14% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $827.6 million outperformed the Zacks...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Q3 Earnings?
GLOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% in the past 90 days to 27 cents per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.89%.
Zacks.com
Why Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Lost 3% Since Q3 Earnings Release
ACHC - Free Report) have lost 2.5% since it reported third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31. Despite witnessing solid demand for behavioral health services and improved admissions, an elevated expense level, probably resulting from the labor scarcity hounding the entire United States, might have dampened ACHC’s quarterly results. Acadia...
Zacks.com
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company slipped 3.1% following the earnings release on Nov 9, 2022. Nonetheless, D.R. Horton’s fiscal 2022 results were highlighted by 42% improvement in pre-tax income, 350 basis point (bps) expansion in...
Zacks.com
Stantec (STN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
STN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
3D Systems' (DDD) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss
DDD - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP loss of 5 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 8 cents per share. In the third quarter of 2022, 3D...
Zacks.com
Roblox (RBLX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RBLX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Comments / 0