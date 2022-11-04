GLOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% in the past 90 days to 27 cents per share. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.89%.

4 HOURS AGO