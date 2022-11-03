Read full article on original website
Presidents Biden, Obama and Trump appeal to midterm voters at Pennsylvania rallies
LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Three...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
Groups say they'll sue Georgia over 'divisive concepts' ban
Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia's law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association and the Georgia...
Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia
One candidate in Georgia's Senate contest warns that "spiritual warfare" has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a "warrior for God." But it isn't the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. It's Republican Herschel Walker, the sports icon who openly...
A hurricane watch is issued for Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole gathers strength
A hurricane watch has been issued for much of Florida's eastern coast, as officials warned of heavy rainfall and a storm surge from Subtropical Storm Nicole, an unusual, late-season system that could reach hurricane intensity later this week. On Monday, as the storm collected strength east of the Bahamas, officials...
Inside a Michigan clinic, patients talk about abortion — and a looming statewide vote
The night before her abortion, Melissa had to travel to another state. She drove overnight from Ohio to Michigan, and didn't reach her hotel until 3 a.m. But just a few hours later, she had arrived on time for her 8 a.m. check-in at the front desk of Northland Family Planning in Sterling Heights, Mich.
Here are the key election results from Montana
View live election results for key contests in Montana.
Should voting day be a holiday? Some election deniers say yes
Voting in the 2022 midterms has been going on for weeks. The pandemic expanded options in many states, but voters who want to cast their ballot on Election Day still have to go to the polls on a Tuesday, and may have to take time off of work to do so.
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
As Americans once again adjust to a changed schedule this Sunday, more states this past year joined the group to make daylight saving permanent as soon as the federal government approves it. Twice a year, millions of Americans — with the exception of those living in Hawaii or Arizona —...
Here are the key election results from Nebraska
View live election results for key contests in Nebraska.
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren't sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
A tight congressional race in Oregon could signal the breadth of the GOP's reach
On a recent rainy Saturday, about two dozen Democratic volunteers squeezed into a small office in a Portland, Oregon suburb. Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas addressed canvassers at her Tualatin, Oregon office in an increasingly tight race in the state's new 6th Congressional District. "Thank you all so much. I consider...
Amid concerns of voter intimidation, poll chaplains in Georgia offer support
LISTEN: So-called “poll chaplains,” or Election Day volunteers from places of worship, will be at select polling places on Tuesday. They plan to support voters and help them navigate changes in Georgia’s election law. GPB's Sofi Gratas reports. —— During a virtual meeting hosted by the New...
Students are resisting Black and LGBTQ erasure in one of California's whitest counties
In one of the whitest counties in California, some students are trying to defeat school board trustees who've failed to stop racist and homophobic harassment. It's become their political awakening. Transcript. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. High school students in one of California's whitest counties are working to elect a new school...
Here are the key election results from Michigan
View live election results for key contests in Michigan.
Why 'undated' ballots have sparked a new election lawsuit in Pennsylvania
In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, there's been a tangle of litigation over mail-in ballots that arrive on time to be counted but in envelopes that are missing dates handwritten by voters. A new federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania on behalf of the...
Here are the key election results from Missouri
View live election results for key contests in Missouri.
Monday's Powerball lottery drawing has been delayed due to security protocols
The drawing for Monday night's record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed, as more time is needed to carry out security procedures, the California Lottery announced. "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the...
Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association said...
