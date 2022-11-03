SeaTac’s annual Veterans Day Memorial event will be Friday, Nov. 11

The City of SeaTac will host its annual Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the local memorial (pictured above), which is located next to the SeaTac Community Center.

Members of the public are invited to attend to pay their respects.

The local Veterans Memorial honors military members of the past and present from every community and incorporates engraved tiles as a lasting way to remember loved ones.

Names that have been added to the memorial since last year’s ceremony will be read aloud this year.

The SeaTac memorial was originally dedicated in 2019. It is located adjacent to the SeaTac Community Center at 13735 24th Ave South (map below). While located in SeaTac, the Veterans Memorial is a welcome place to honor veterans from every community.

Speeches will be presented and the ceremony will include bagpipes.