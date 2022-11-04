Read full article on original website
South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
Traffic restriction on Church Street, Main Street in Mishawaka Thursday
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Between the hours of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, the intersections of Church St and Main St will be placed into an all-way stop for traffic upgrades. Signage and barricades will be placed during this restriction, and motorists are...
South Bend celebrates the holiday season with month-long 'Downtown for the Holidays' series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The holiday season is fast approaching and Downtown South Bend is celebrating all December long with the return of Downtown for the Holidays, presented by the AEP Foundation. This year, community members can join in on the celebration in a number of ways. Expert and amateur...
Southbound lane restrictions on North Main Street in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on North Main Street in Mishawaka starting Tuesday. Lanes will be restricted between Catalpa Drive and Ardennes Avenue for utility installations. Weather permitting, lanes should be back open by 5 p.m. on Friday.
South Bend expands eligibility and launches 2023 Cohort applications for Upskill SB program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Applications have been reopened for its workforce development program Upskill SB by South Bend, which targets recent graduates and jobseekers to earn industry-accredited certifications. By covering certification costs and offering a variety of training options, the program will contribute to the development and retention of talent. Residents...
Walton Road bridge reopens to traffic
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Walton Road bridge has officially reopened in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Road Department. The bridge, which sits over the St. Joseph River, has been under construction in Buchanan Township for a number of months. The bridge underwent rehabilitation measures to increase the...
Michigan State Police collecting donations for Stuff a Blue Goose event November 19, December 3
Michigan State Police are collecting items for the annual Stuff a Blue Goose event, helping families in need this holiday season. The "Blue Goose" has been used to describe MSP patrol vehicles for decades. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 19, a Blue Goose will be parked outside...
City of Goshen offices closed on Veterans Day
GOSHEN, Ind. - All City offices in Goshen will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Trash collection will not be affected by the holiday.
America recycles day at Ox Bow County Park on November 13
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --At Ox Bow County Park, join the Elkhart County Parks and Elkhart Environmental Center for an afternoon of recycling and upcycling. Material like old records, carpet and event tennis balls have been collected across the county to create something new. On Sunday November 13, stop between 1...
911 outage affecting customers in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Mich. - Service to 911 in Eau Claire, Pipestone Township, and Berrien Township may be out due to an equipment failure on Monday evening, according to the Berrien County Public Safety Communication Center. The outing was reported at 5:40 p.m. Because of the equipment failure, some customers with...
South Bend FOP Santa's Elficers program accepting donations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend FOP Lodge #36 is looking for donations for its 2022 Santa's Elficers program. Each year, the elficers give wrapped gifts to children in need and holiday meals to their families. The program helps kids ages 17 and younger. The program is 100% donation driven....
Candidates looking to fill spots on South Bend Community School Corporation School Board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three seats are open for districts 1, 2, and 5 in the South Bend Community School Corporation School Board. Kate Lee is up for election in district 1. She is currently the Executive Director for Education and Workforce and has served on the South Bend Education Foundation Board and Career and Technical Education Advisory Board. Her children went through the South Bend Community School Corporation.
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night. According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment. The man’s...
One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
Elkhart Fire Department puts out flames in attic
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department put out a fire found in an attic in the 200 block of Joyce Court Monday afternoon. At 2:41 p.m., engines were called for reports of "power lines down" in the area. When firefighters arrived, they found elevated lines burning in an alley...
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 8 - 14
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
Costello wins District 2 seat on South Bend school board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three seats were open for districts 1, 2, and 5 in the South Bend Community School Corporation School Board. Kate Lee won in district 1. She is currently the Executive Director for Education and Workforce and has served on the South Bend Education Foundation Board and Career and Technical Education Advisory Board. Her children went through the South Bend Community School Corporation.
Veterans honored in Mishawaka by Hospice center
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --A local group did their part in honoring our Nation's veterans on November 9, 2022, for National Veteran's awareness week. A special veteran luncheon was held at Chicory Cafe in Mishawaka by ProMedica Hospice, with a pinning ceremony -- flag folding with the V-F-W honor guard included at the event.
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
