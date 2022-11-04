Read full article on original website
2news.com
Tahoe Fuels Team Reminds Public to Properly Dispose of Ashes
(November 9, 2022) When using fireplaces/wood stoves and heating appliances indoors this winter it’s very important to remember a few safety tips and precautions. Heating equipment and improper ash disposal are leading causes of home and wildland fires during the fall and winter months. Keep homes warm and safe...
2news.com
Save Mart Participating In 'Friends Feeding Friends' Food Drive
100% of donations go towards local food banks, including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. The program benefits local food banks and pantries in California and northern Nevada.
2news.com
Parts of Florida Under State of Emergency as Storm Nears
Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September. The hurricane center says Nicole's exact path remains uncertain.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
2news.com
Polls to Open 7 A.M. on Election Day; RTC to Offer Free Rides
Nevada polling locations will open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. More than 129,000 Washoe County residents early voted, with more than 41 million Americans early voting, according to data from Edison Research. Washoe County results are preliminary until the canvass of the vote on November 18th. The Department of...
2news.com
Save Mart Participating in Friends Feeding Friends Program to Help Food Banks
Starting Nov. 9, 2022, customers at all Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Northern Nevada will have the opportunity to easily donate to their community food banks and food pantries as they check out their groceries. “Our community food banks and local food pantries serve thousands of...
2news.com
Nevada Senate and Gubernatorial Candidates Predict Victory
Both gubernatorial candidates acknowledged that it will take days before final vote totals are known. In Washoe County, the registrar says about 60% of early voting came in through mail ballots.
2news.com
Ballot Processing Continues
We have a link to this stream on our News Links page. Results are slowly coming in after thousands of ballots were cast across Nevada in the General Election on Tuesday.
2news.com
Nevada Candidates Vote In-Person, Others Vote Early
Adam Laxalt and Governor Steve Sisolak voted on Election Day. The DOJ will monitor polls in 24 states, including Nevada in Washoe and Clark counties. There are 66 voting sites in Washoe County.
2news.com
Why some races in Arizona still haven't been called
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What's the delay? Here's what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped off on...
2news.com
Nevada announces change in Women's Soccer leadership
RENO, Nev. – Erin Otagaki will not return as Nevada women’s soccer head coach, director of athletics Stephanie Rempe announced Monday. A national search for a new women’s soccer head coach will begin immediately. Otagaki served seven seasons (2016-22) as the Wolf Pack’s head coach, including as...
2news.com
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won’t really start to see any significant...
2news.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. Stitt, 49, was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor’s...
2news.com
Powerball Ticket Sold in Southern California Snags Record $2.04 Billion Win
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
