Biden makes final midterm pitch in blue-state Maryland

President Biden made his closing midterm pitch the night before Election Day, helping Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Wes Moore, against his GOP opponent, Dan Cox, who is endorsed by former President Trump.  Biden rallied for Moore at Bowie State University, which marked a full circle midterm cycle for Biden after he kicked off the campaign […]
Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
