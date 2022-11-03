Read full article on original website
Related
Biden makes final midterm pitch in blue-state Maryland
President Biden made his closing midterm pitch the night before Election Day, helping Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Wes Moore, against his GOP opponent, Dan Cox, who is endorsed by former President Trump. Biden rallied for Moore at Bowie State University, which marked a full circle midterm cycle for Biden after he kicked off the campaign […]
KTBS
Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion Monday, a short dissent in support of a death row inmate from Ohio. Jackson wrote that she would have thrown out lower court rulings in the case of Ohio inmate Davel Chinn, whose lawyers argued that the state suppressed evidence that might have altered the outcome of his trial.
KTBS
Republicans decry party executive committee's early endorsement of Landry in 2023 gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) — Some Louisiana Republicans are sounding off after the party’s executive committee voted over the weekend to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry’s bid for governor in 2023. The Louisiana Republican Party’s executive committee voted to endorse Landry over the weekend at the urging of...
Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples
Colorado will face off in the U.S. Supreme Court against a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples
KTBS
Drilling returns to north Louisiana as Ukraine war, tight supplies send natural gas prices soaring
Natural gas drillers are flooding back into rural northwest Louisiana, putting the highest number of new rigs into service there since the boom a decade ago, as global demand for the fuel soars. The war in Ukraine has sent Germany and other countries scrambling for gas due to Russian supply...
Comments / 0