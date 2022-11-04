Read full article on original website
Consumers claim Apple and Amazon conspired to raise iPhone prices
Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. were accused in a lawsuit of striking an unlawful deal to drive up prices for iPhones and iPads by wiping out hundreds of third-party sellers who often offered steep discounts. Consumer Steven Floyd says an “Unlawful Boycott Agreement” between Apple and Amazon forced him to...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Disney Hopes Solutions for Disney+ Keeps Investors from Leaving
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report seems to have more in common with Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report than just a steep drop in stock price in 2022. With a more than 10% drop during Wednesday's session following the release of its fourth quarter results, Disney investors seem to have a lack of patience in seeing out the company's long-term goals.
The Arena Group Generates Record Quarterly Revenue
The Arena Group Holdings (AREN) - Get Free Report, the New York tech-driven publisher of Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, HubPages and more, on Wednesday reported record third-quarter revenue of $66.7 million--its largest quarterly total in company history. The company generated $180 million in revenue in the first nine months of...
Why October’s CPI Data Is Key to the Market
The Consumer Price Index is closely watched by investors and Wall Street. Essentially, it’s a read on how price changes on consumer goods and services. For example, that grocery bill that just keeps climbing every month is recorded in the CPI print. For the past year, the CPI print...
What Was the COVID-19 Stock Market Crash of 2020? Causes & Effects
Between February 20 and April 7, 2020, stock market indexes around the globe plummeted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was fueled by a highly contagious and deadly respiratory virus. With the virus quickly spreading and a cure as-yet unknown, the markets became highly volatile, resulting in panicked trading and steep declines of 10% or more: the very definition of a stock market crash.
