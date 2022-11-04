ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk will begin massive Twitter layoffs on Friday, say reports

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 5 days ago
Elon Musk will begin massive Twitter layoffs on Friday a week after closing his $44bn deal for the social media platform, say reports.

The San Francisco-based company currently has around 7,500 staff and around half of those are set to lose their jobs according to The New York Times.

The billionaire reportedly told investors before the deal he wanted to get rid of 75 per cent of employees but appears to have settled on a lower number.

Twitter employees were notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday and told not to come into the office on Friday as the firings are carried out, reported the newspaper.

“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the email to staff read, according to The Washington Post.

“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Mr Musk finally completed his protracted purchase of the company on 27 October and immediately fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde.

A court had given him until Friday 28 October to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, agreed to buy the company for $54.20 a share in April, but by July had indicated that he had changed his mind, citing bot and spam issues.

He renewed his attempt to acquire the company earlier in October.

Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees.
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back

Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares worth almost $4 billion

Musk did not take to Twitter to explain why he sold shares, but it’s possible the money will go toward his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform, which went through last month. In April, Musk also sold around 9.6 million shares of Tesla stock, which at...
Business Insider

Some Twitter staff were told to listen to a podcast hosted by 2 of Elon Musk's advisers for 'insights' into mass layoffs, report says

Twitter's health team was instructed to listen to tech podcast "All In," Platformer reports. In the podcast, Musk advisers David Sacks and Jason Calacanis discussed Silicon Valley layoffs. Staff were told the podcast "provides some insight into why this is happening/necessary," Platformer reported. Twitter staff were told to listen to...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
The Verge

Jack Dorsey takes responsibility for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO, responded to the mass layoffs under Elon Musk’s ownership by saying he owns “the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation” and that he grew the company “too quickly.” On Friday, Musk laid off about half of Twitter’s workforce, affecting employees across all departments.
The Independent

‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’

Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday's US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race."These results are farcical," said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit's banned TheDonald forum. "There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into 'highly competitive' territory in Georgia."Another wrote: " If this doesn't...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk’s Mass Twitter Layoffs Spur Legal Headaches

Elon Musk’s journey as owner of Twitter was fraught from the beginning. But, after seven months of negotiations and a lawsuit, he’s now officially in charge of the microblogging platform and is facing a new wave of headaches. There are legal threats over mass layoffs, advertisers fleeing the platform and widespread backlash after his proclamation that blue checks would cost $20 per month — which Musk lowered to $8 after a public exchange with author Stephen King (whose response was, “Fuck that, they should pay me”).
HackerNoon

Musk Is No Visionary: Half of Twitter Workforce Laid Off

If you ever needed more proof that the world's richest man is no visionary, look no further than the events of last week. Having finally acquired. , Elon Musk crowned himself the CEO of yet another company he personally did not build and followed it up with what can best be surmised as a.. bloodbath. 😞
The Independent

Gigi Hadid deactivates her Twitter page after Elon Musk takeover: ‘A cesspool of hate and bigotry’

Gigi Hadid has deactivated her Twitter account and slammed the social media platform as “a cesspool of hate and bigotry” in an impassioned post.The supermodel shared her thoughts about Twitter on her Instagram Story on Saturday. Her post comes amid the company going through many shake-ups since Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk took it over in recent weeks.“I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of,” she wrote.The...
