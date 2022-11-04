Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just less than one year after he announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky basketball team, North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard is officially a Wildcat. The senior signed his letter of intent to play for Kentucky, officially joining John Calipari’s 2023 recruiting class. ”Being...
wymt.com
New and old Wildcats shine in season opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s season started on a high note with a 95-63 win over Howard. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 22 points, with CJ Fredrick just behind at 20 points in his post-injury debut. The Cats pulled off the massive win without Oscar...
wymt.com
Georgia-Kentucky game to air on WYMT November 19
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Conference has released its television assignments for next week’s slate of games. The conference has assigned the Georgia vs. Kentucky game to air on CBS and WYMT at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. Kentucky has not played a CBS game since last...
wymt.com
UK punter to miss rest of the season following injury during Missouri game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s official. Officials announced Monday University of Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow will not play again this season. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Goodfellow is out with a leg injury he received while making a game-saving play in the Wildcats’ win again the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
wymt.com
Partial share of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner sold for $4.6 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s November sale has a unique twist this season involving undefeated thoroughbred superhorse Flightline. Horse owners and fans had an opportunity to bid on a two-and-a-half percent stake in the undefeated champ and for the first time, you could experience it all virtually in the metaverse.
wymt.com
Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire officials confirm that smoke from wildfires in Estill County is creating a haze in Fayette County. Tuesday, a State of Emergency was declared in Estill County due to the growing fires near Pitts Road. Several viewers have reported seeing haze and strong smells of...
wymt.com
Ky. labor union leads efforts to unionize major bourbon distillery
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Teamsters Local 651 is leading the effort to organize one of the bourbon industry’s biggest brands. The organization says Woodford Reserve’s production workers are among the lowest paid in the bluegrass bourbon industry and are also in need of better benefits. So, they began speaking to workers in February and then officially filed for a union election in October.
wymt.com
Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
wymt.com
Why are so many Kentucky General Assembly races uncontested?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - While the races for U.S. Senator and Lexington mayor might be races dominating campaign ads, many Kentuckians will find they don’t have a choice when deciding who should represent them in the state legislature. More than half of the people running for the Kentucky House...
wymt.com
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sophia Rosing has been permanently banned from the University of Kentucky. The now former UK student is accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs. UK President Eli Capilouto sent this message out to the campus community on Wednesday:. “We have...
wymt.com
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
wymt.com
UK student who was victim of viral attack speaks at march against racism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A large show of support tonight for a UK student. Hundreds gathered for the march against racism. It comes on the heels of an on-campus incident Sunday morning. Cell phone video shows Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against and assaulting another student. The victim and her...
wymt.com
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about the arrest of a University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting another student and calling her racial slurs. Sophia Rosing is facing assault charges. Rosing is accused of assaulting a black student while shouting racial slurs. Video of the incident...
wymt.com
Shortage of commonly used medication worries pharmacists during flu season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu isn’t the only illness going around, COVID is still present, as well as strep throat. To treat infections like strep, the antibiotic Amoxicillin is prescribed, but there’s a national shortage of the drug. Clarence Sullivan is the owner of the Pharmacy Shop and...
