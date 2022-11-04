VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Teamsters Local 651 is leading the effort to organize one of the bourbon industry’s biggest brands. The organization says Woodford Reserve’s production workers are among the lowest paid in the bluegrass bourbon industry and are also in need of better benefits. So, they began speaking to workers in February and then officially filed for a union election in October.

