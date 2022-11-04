Residents report fraud, brush fire and men cutting trees: Russell Township Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Police nab man for passing fake $20 bill: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
Day drinking gets best of Pennsylvania man with warrant: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 23, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road business, where a drunk customer was seen lying on the ground -- partly on the sidewalk and partly on the grass. An arriving officer located the Pennsylvania man. It turned out that he had a warrant from back home related to failing to appear on an OVI charge. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say
EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Single Powerball ticket sold in California wins $2.04 billion jackpot; $1 million winner sold in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The pursuit of a world record Powerball jackpot ended Tuesday, with a single ticket sold in California hitting the winning numbers for a jackpot estimated at $2.04 billion. Meanwhile, a ticket sold at a GetGo gas station on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood matched five numbers without...
EPA must tighten soot pollution standards to save Black lives: Yvonka Hall
CLEVELAND -- Clean air is our most vital resource, and without it, we stand the risk of doing real damage to our health and environment. As you’d expect, these risks are not distributed equally. In fact, people of color and low-wealth communities are exposed to disproportionately high levels of pollution and, thus, are more likely to experience the consequences.
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Ohio Issues 1 and 2 results for the November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for the ballot measures on Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find more race results ion the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
Ohio Lottery Classic Lotto ticket worth nearly $40 million sold near Columbus
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Rains possible late: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Enjoy the mild weather tomorrow as colder weather is set to move into the area this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for sunny skies and highs around 65 on Thursday. Conditions could get breezy with increasing clouds later in the day. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s. Rain is likely on Friday with highs only in the 50s.
Are you one of Greater Cleveland’s best employers? Enter Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces 2023 survey
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a job market that gives workers a lot of choice, many employers are wondering how they stack up to their competition. Participating in Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces survey is a great opportunity to find out. The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com will recognize Northeast Ohio’s...
With Ohio voting so heavily Republican, can anyone still argue that it’s a gerrymandered state? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. But in statewide offices, Republicans swept with 60% or more of...
Republicans expand their lock on Ohio General Assembly in both House and Senate
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Republicans dominated contests for the state House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday, ushering in a new era of supermajority rule unshackled from the modest constraints of a simple majority. Should they choose, Republican leaders in both chambers will now have the power to fast-track bills,...
Blue lining: Democrats win competitive Ohio seats in U.S. House of Representatives as control of Congress remains unclear
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Control of the U.S. House of Representatives was still unclear the morning after Tuesday’s elections, with too-close-to-call contests throughout the country complicating either party’s plans to declare victory. In Ohio, though, Democrats hit their realistic ceiling on the current congressional map by winning five...
Republicans sweep nearly all statewide, congressional and Ohio Supreme Court races: Capitol Letter
Red Tuesday: Republicans once again exerted their dominance in Ohio’s statewide elections, sweeping a U.S. Senate race that drew national attention and funding, keeping control of the governor’s mansion by a crushing margin, sweeping the rest of the statewide executive offices and the Ohio Supreme Court seats on the ballot, and winning a historic number of Ohio Senate seats. There were some silver linings for Democrats, though, as they appeared poised late Tuesday night to win competitive congressional races in the Cincinnati, Toledo and Akron areas.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
Anti-culture war candidates win three seats on Ohio State Board of Education, with big boost from teachers’ unions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Voters elected three candidates to the Ohio State Board of Education on Tuesday who oppose fights over LGBTQ students in bathrooms and attempts to control how American racism is discussed in social studies classes. The Ohio Federation of Teachers and the Ohio Education Association contributed tens...
