WASHINGTON (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans on Wednesday faced the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was weakened by the party’s dismal performance as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel. If Republicans pick up the remaining seats needed to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington, McCarthy could rise to the position he has long wanted, but he would almost certainly be diminished, like so many other GOP speakers before him who were forced out or chose early retirement. “Look, we were told we were going to have an incredible, incredible wave,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, in an online streaming show. “If that would have been the case,” with a 20-, 30- or 40-seat margin, “you would say, ’Well, OK, Kevin is the presumptive Republican nominee for speaker. But I think we need to have a serious discussion.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO