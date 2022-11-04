Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Grassley wins reelection, Franken falls short
Sen. Chuck Grassley was reelected on Tuesday to the U.S. Senate for his 41st consecutive year in the position. Grassley won the race with 678,738 votes while his competitor, Mike Franken had 531,589 votes, according to unofficial results. On election night, Grassley held a watch party at the Hilton Hotel in Des Moines where he and his supporters celebrated the win.
McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures
WASHINGTON (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans on Wednesday faced the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was weakened by the party’s dismal performance as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel. If Republicans pick up the remaining seats needed to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington, McCarthy could rise to the position he has long wanted, but he would almost certainly be diminished, like so many other GOP speakers before him who were forced out or chose early retirement. “Look, we were told we were going to have an incredible, incredible wave,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, in an online streaming show. “If that would have been the case,” with a 20-, 30- or 40-seat margin, “you would say, ’Well, OK, Kevin is the presumptive Republican nominee for speaker. But I think we need to have a serious discussion.”
Daily Iowan
Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson retains 2nd District seat, Liz Mathis concedes
Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, the incumbent in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, took the stage in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday to proclaim victory. Her opponent, Democrat Liz Mathis, conceded shortly after in Marion, Iowa. The Associated Press called the race at 12:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The vote tallies...
Biden hails 'good day for democracy' as Republicans fall short
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed a "good day for democracy" after a surprisingly strong performance in midterm elections, with Republicans inching toward a slim majority in only one chamber of Congress. "It was a good day I think for democracy.
Daily Iowan
Opinions Blog | What we’re voting for
I voted for the first time this year. The most important issue to me is addressing the climate crisis. Other issues are important, but I think they won’t matter if we let our climate go. I believe the U.S. should focus on long-term problems rather than focusing on smaller short-term problems.
Meghan McCain: Midterm results should be ‘final nail’ in Trump’s political coffin
McCain said that the candidates Trump chose to endorse in the midterm cycle did not deliver in their races, adding that the hyped-up “red wave” push from the party will go down as a “giant warning sign” that Trump isn’t the future for the party.
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
President Joe Biden says he hopes to use an anticipated meeting with China's President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia
Daily Iowan
Nunn beats incumbent Axne as Republicans sweep Congressional races
Republican Zach Nunn defeated two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. Nunn edged out Axne by just over 2,000 votes, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State. It comes among a flurry of Republican victories for incumbents and challengers across the state. The...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wins reelection
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will remain in power after winning her reelection bid on Tuesday night. She beat a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. In her victory speech, Reynolds said it’s been the...
Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal
Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Wednesday in a further major blow to its campaign amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive. As Ukrainian troops have gradually advanced in the south, Surovikin told Shoigu on Wednesday that some 115,000 people had been removed from the western bank of the Dnipro, which includes Kherson city.
Daily Iowan
Janice Weiner to represent District 45 in Iowa Senate
Democrat Janice Weiner will make her debut in the Iowa State Senate after winning the seat on Tuesday against Republican Harold Weilbrenner for District 45, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State. Weiner currently serves as an at-large member of the Iowa City City Council and received...
Daily Iowan
Zach Wahls wins Iowa State Senate District 43
Sen. Zach Wahls is the new representative for Iowa State Senate District 43 after running unopposed. As of 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Wahls has received 19,476 votes with 80% of Johnson County’s precincts reporting. Wahls previously represented District 37 for the Iowa State Senate after being elected to his...
