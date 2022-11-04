This season the Jeannette faithful have endured criticism and disrespect from the Tribune-Review. Yes, some kids left the district, not the city. Yes, some kids left the city and now reside in other districts. This letter isn’t about those student athletes or their families; people need to make decisions that are best for their situations. Not sure why nearly every article and blurb had to mention kids that are no longer playing for Jeannette.

JEANNETTE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO