Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer tops Bedford to earn 1st PIAA win in school history
JOHNSTOWN — Maddie Barrick could see the ball come to her. She could see the ball go into the net. And she could see her team celebrate its first-ever win in the state playoffs. About a month ago, the Mt. Pleasant sophomore midfielder could barely see at all. She...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Harbor Creek executes game plan, knocks out WPIAL champion Deer Lakes
Harbor Creek came into a matchup with Deer Lakes with a plan to sit back and counter. The Huskies were content to let the Lancers have the ball and grind it out defensively, even if it went all the way to penalties. The plan worked, and when it got to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Catholic overcomes slow start to eliminate Latrobe from PIAA girls volleyball playoffs
When facing one of the top girls volleyball teams in the state, the goal is to put them on the defensive. That’s what Latrobe did Tuesday in its PIAA Class 3A first-round match against WPIAL champion North Catholic. But North Catholic is ranked No. 1 for a reason, and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls volleyball team sweeps into state quarterfinals
The Freeport girls volleyball team celebrated what likely was its final home game of the season in dominant fashion. The WPIAL champion Yellowjackets swept past District 10 runner-up Corry on Tuesday in a PIAA Class 2A first-round match at Freeport Middle School. “I loved having that one more game at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After WPIAL title, Freeport volleyball team seeks second state championship
Freeport girls volleyball hasn’t lost to a Class 2A team this season. The Yellowjackets were No. 1 in the Western Pennsylvania Coaches Association rankings from beginning to end, they rolled through Section 5-2A undefeated and they won 12 of 13 sets in the WPIAL tournament to win the program’s second straight WPIAL title and seventh overall since 2010.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland PIAA soccer preview capsules: Games on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
Latrobe (12-4-2) at Moon (20-0) Winner plays: Winner of Warren (9-9)/Plum (17-2) Saturday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD) Last year’s PIAA finish: Latrobe DNQ; Moon Class 4A champion. Throw-ins: Latrobe will continue its historic season with its first appearance in the state tournament. The Wildcats lost the WPIAL third-place...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL
Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell Recruits capture 8U AYFL Super Bowl title to cap undefeated season
The Lower Burrell Recruits are champions again. For the third time in the past four seasons, the 8U football team captured the Allegheny Youth Football League Super Bowl championship Saturday with a 40-18 victory over West Mifflin at RYFO Field in Natrona Heights. Members of the Lower Burrell Flyers youth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dae Dae Grant shines as Duquesne men rout Montana in season opener
As the Duquesne and Montana basketball teams prepared for their season openers Tuesday, most oddsmakers favored the host Dukes by a slight margin, with Caesars Sportsbook installing them as a 3.5-point favorite. The gambling gurus were way off, with the final score at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse reading 91-63 in favor...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley's Spiker, Hempfield's Graham form strong combo on St. Francis (Pa.) O-line
They grew up playing football for school districts just a few miles apart, but Wylie Spiker and Cole Graham had no connection. The first time they encountered one another was at the Lineman Challenge at Norwin. Spiker’s Ligonier Valley team faced off against Graham and Hempfield in tug-o-war. Graham does...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Celebrating the Jayhawks
This season the Jeannette faithful have endured criticism and disrespect from the Tribune-Review. Yes, some kids left the district, not the city. Yes, some kids left the city and now reside in other districts. This letter isn’t about those student athletes or their families; people need to make decisions that are best for their situations. Not sure why nearly every article and blurb had to mention kids that are no longer playing for Jeannette.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park opens location in Monroeville Mall Complex
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park celebrated its first Pennsylvania grand opening on Nov. 3. Founded in 2011, Full Throttle has grown to six locations in the past two years in four states, also including Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. The company also has a seventh location called OVRDRIVE that is dedicated to virtual racing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: WKPA Radio broadcast to the Alle-Kiski Valley for over 50 years
For more than 50 years, WKPA Radio of New Kensington presented a mix of local news, plus many genres of pop and ethnic music, along with sports talk. WKPA was chartered June 25, 1940, and the call letters stood for Kensington, Pa. The station signed on in October 1940. It started as a 250-watt station at 1150 on the AM dial and broadcast only during the daytime.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont shines with annual Fall Festival
Oakmont Borough celebrated the Halloween season with the annual Fall Festival that took place in the center of town. The most anticipated part was the Halloween parade, which kicked off the Oct. 29 festivities at 11 a.m. Led by the Riverview High School Marching Band, a group of costumed children and their parents lined up behind the Kwik-Fil on Washington Avenue and marched along Allegheny River Boulevard all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue, past numerous booths and vendors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 9, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Holiday scavenger hunt to aid local families. A Santa’s List...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Bingos, craft shows, turkey dinner, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Students paint windows of Tull Family Theater in advance of 'Black Panther' premiere
Moon Area School District middle school students put their talents to work on Nov. 8 at The Tull Family Theater. The students, some of them introduced to set design and construction during the theater’s summer Cinema Maker Sessions (CiMS), worked with art teacher Paula Cherian to learn about masking technique and use of geometric patterns.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Family Christmas event, Atlas Art Studio Open House and more in Pine, Richland
Atlas Art Studio in Wexford will hold an open house and gift shop from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20. Free crafts, hot cider, hot chocolate, a community art project and tons of Christmas gifts will be available. No registration is required and the event is for all ages.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shop and dine with style and flavor at Streets of Cranberry
The modern open-air shopping center is the best of all worlds, providing convenience and style in one compact area. Streets of Cranberry, with its quaint village-like setting, is a perfect example of the model. Established 15 years ago and constantly upgrading, it’s one of the best destinations for shopping and dining in the region.
