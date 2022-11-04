ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellton, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport girls volleyball team sweeps into state quarterfinals

The Freeport girls volleyball team celebrated what likely was its final home game of the season in dominant fashion. The WPIAL champion Yellowjackets swept past District 10 runner-up Corry on Tuesday in a PIAA Class 2A first-round match at Freeport Middle School. “I loved having that one more game at...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After WPIAL title, Freeport volleyball team seeks second state championship

Freeport girls volleyball hasn’t lost to a Class 2A team this season. The Yellowjackets were No. 1 in the Western Pennsylvania Coaches Association rankings from beginning to end, they rolled through Section 5-2A undefeated and they won 12 of 13 sets in the WPIAL tournament to win the program’s second straight WPIAL title and seventh overall since 2010.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland PIAA soccer preview capsules: Games on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Latrobe (12-4-2) at Moon (20-0) Winner plays: Winner of Warren (9-9)/Plum (17-2) Saturday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD) Last year’s PIAA finish: Latrobe DNQ; Moon Class 4A champion. Throw-ins: Latrobe will continue its historic season with its first appearance in the state tournament. The Wildcats lost the WPIAL third-place...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL

Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
RUSSELLTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dae Dae Grant shines as Duquesne men rout Montana in season opener

As the Duquesne and Montana basketball teams prepared for their season openers Tuesday, most oddsmakers favored the host Dukes by a slight margin, with Caesars Sportsbook installing them as a 3.5-point favorite. The gambling gurus were way off, with the final score at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse reading 91-63 in favor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones

Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Celebrating the Jayhawks

This season the Jeannette faithful have endured criticism and disrespect from the Tribune-Review. Yes, some kids left the district, not the city. Yes, some kids left the city and now reside in other districts. This letter isn’t about those student athletes or their families; people need to make decisions that are best for their situations. Not sure why nearly every article and blurb had to mention kids that are no longer playing for Jeannette.
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park opens location in Monroeville Mall Complex

Full Throttle Adrenaline Park celebrated its first Pennsylvania grand opening on Nov. 3. Founded in 2011, Full Throttle has grown to six locations in the past two years in four states, also including Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. The company also has a seventh location called OVRDRIVE that is dedicated to virtual racing.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Remember When: WKPA Radio broadcast to the Alle-Kiski Valley for over 50 years

For more than 50 years, WKPA Radio of New Kensington presented a mix of local news, plus many genres of pop and ethnic music, along with sports talk. WKPA was chartered June 25, 1940, and the call letters stood for Kensington, Pa. The station signed on in October 1940. It started as a 250-watt station at 1150 on the AM dial and broadcast only during the daytime.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont shines with annual Fall Festival

Oakmont Borough celebrated the Halloween season with the annual Fall Festival that took place in the center of town. The most anticipated part was the Halloween parade, which kicked off the Oct. 29 festivities at 11 a.m. Led by the Riverview High School Marching Band, a group of costumed children and their parents lined up behind the Kwik-Fil on Washington Avenue and marched along Allegheny River Boulevard all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue, past numerous booths and vendors.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 9, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Holiday scavenger hunt to aid local families. A Santa’s List...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Bingos, craft shows, turkey dinner, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Students paint windows of Tull Family Theater in advance of 'Black Panther' premiere

Moon Area School District middle school students put their talents to work on Nov. 8 at The Tull Family Theater. The students, some of them introduced to set design and construction during the theater’s summer Cinema Maker Sessions (CiMS), worked with art teacher Paula Cherian to learn about masking technique and use of geometric patterns.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shop and dine with style and flavor at Streets of Cranberry

The modern open-air shopping center is the best of all worlds, providing convenience and style in one compact area. Streets of Cranberry, with its quaint village-like setting, is a perfect example of the model. Established 15 years ago and constantly upgrading, it’s one of the best destinations for shopping and dining in the region.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

