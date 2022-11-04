The Hornets have lost seven out of their last eight games and now take on a talented Blazers squad, who are off to a 7-3 start to the season. Portland certainly has a lot of momentum going their way as Josh Hart hit a game-winning three to beat the Miami Heat on Monday. The Hornets on the other hand are in a rough patch, as they've failed to score more than a 100 in their last four games. The Blazers have played really well on the road so far as they're 4-1 away from home. The Hornets have struggled at home as they have a 1-4 record in front of the Queen City. Dennis Smith Jr. will play against his former team after being waived by the Blazers last season.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO