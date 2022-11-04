Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James Gives Injury Update Before Lakers vs. Clippers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently dealing with pain in his left foot that can only improve with rest. That said, the star forward knows his team cannot afford to be without him, so he will not be resting on Wednesday night vs. the LA Clippers.
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic’s Impressive 30-Point Streak Conjures Memories Of Dwyane Wade In 2008-09
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is already chasing NBA history and it's only November. Doncic will go for his 10th straight 30-point game to start the season. If he does, it will tie him with legend Wilt Chamberlain for the best start in league history. Any time a player's stats are compared to Chamberlain, you know it's impressive. Chamberlain is often the called the game's most dominant.
Wichita Eagle
Brooklyn Nets Change Their Mind, Hire Jacque Vaughn Instead Ime Udoka
If Miami Heat fans are upset about the way their team started the season, it could always be worse. They could be fans of the Brooklyn Nets. On Wednesday, the Nets continued their difficult season when they named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. The decision comes a week after they had planned to hire former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who suspended the season for inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.’s Defense
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense. Ham first addressed the team's apparent...
Wichita Eagle
Should Mavs’ Attempt Trade for Raptors’ OG Anunoby?
The Dallas Mavericks currently have a 6-3 record and are beginning to round into form after a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite the four-game win streak, there are always ways the Mavericks could improve their roster for another late playoff push. The organization is never satisfied and is alway looking for opportunities to arise.
Wichita Eagle
Kevin Huerter Says Refs Treat Kings Differently Than Other Teams
Kevin Huerter has had more than four months to adjust to life on the West Coast after the Hawks traded the sharpshooting guard and forward to the Kings in July. While the New York native has acclimated to the culture in Sacramento, Huerter apparently hasn’t yet calibrated his mind to the way the NBA officials call Kings’ games.
Wichita Eagle
Former KU Jayhawks guard Jacque Vaughn named head coach of NBA’s Brooklyn Nets
Former University of Kansas basketball standout Jacque Vaughn has been named head coach of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said Wednesday in a news release announcing the hire.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview
The Hornets have lost seven out of their last eight games and now take on a talented Blazers squad, who are off to a 7-3 start to the season. Portland certainly has a lot of momentum going their way as Josh Hart hit a game-winning three to beat the Miami Heat on Monday. The Hornets on the other hand are in a rough patch, as they've failed to score more than a 100 in their last four games. The Blazers have played really well on the road so far as they're 4-1 away from home. The Hornets have struggled at home as they have a 1-4 record in front of the Queen City. Dennis Smith Jr. will play against his former team after being waived by the Blazers last season.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on UCLA’s Rebounding, Watching Sister’s Debut
UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Jaquez talked about watching his sister suit up for UCLA women's basketball, how he was able to add dimensions to his game while struggling through ankle injuries last season, his biggest team-wide takeaways from the win over Sacramento State, Jaylen Clark's infectious defense and how the younger players are going to be incorporated as the year goes on.
Wichita Eagle
Justin Fields Reminds Dan Campbell of Three Top Quarterbacks
The Detroit Lions will be staring down another mobile quarterback in Week 10. Fresh off a home win over the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions will travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that is finding its stride. Though the Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Justin Fields has given the team plenty of optimism.
