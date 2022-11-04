ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'Boy Band Christmas' holiday tour comes to Milwaukee this December

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jh21y_0iy3TESu00

Iconic boy bands from the 90s and early 2000s are joining forces to put on the ultimate holiday performance.

The "Boy Band Christmas" holiday tour will head to 12 cities this December, including a stop here in Milwaukee!

98 Degrees, O-Town, All-4-One, and Ryan Cabrera will perform at Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee on Dec. 20.

The show will include classic holiday songs and your favorite hits. Along for the ride are Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees, as well as Jamie Jones (All-4-One), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), and Ryan Cabrera.

I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of such a collective group of legends on this holiday tour," Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees said. "I'm such a fan of all of the talent involved, I can't wait to collaborate with them to bring warmth and cheer to all of our fans, and to sing along with them during all of these timeless hits!"

The tour kicks off on Dec. 2 in Los Angeles and runs through Dec. 23 in Vancouver.

For tickets to Milwaukee's show, visit ABoyBandChristmas.com . Tickets begin at $45.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
RACINE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Women of Distinction 2022: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

This special section features some of our city’s most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. Alexx Zawada took her first job at...
WISN

Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair

Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Books distributed: 'Our gift to our customers'

MILWAUKEE - The We Energies Holiday Cookie Book continues a tradition like no other, returning for its 94th year Saturday, Nov. 5. Dorothy Bringe, a baker, and her granddaughter, Lily, made a recipe that made it into the book on their first try. "I thought ‘What were the chances of...
EAST TROY, WI
Quick Country 96.5

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy