cryptoglobe.com

BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps

Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
cryptoglobe.com

3 Reasons Why Binance’s Potential Acquisition of FTX Looks Less Likely Now

On Wednesday (9 November 2022), three pieces of news came out that may have dealt body blows to the chances of Binance deciding to go ahead with its plan to fully acquire FTX (but not FTX US). As CryptoGlobe reported yesterday, on 8 November 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
cryptoglobe.com

Brian Armstrong Explains What Coinbase Is Doing To Maintain Customers’ Trust

On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong did a decent job of reassuring the users of the exchange that what happened at troubled crypto exchange FTX was highly unlikely to happen at Coinbase. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes...
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Crypto Analyst Predicts ‘Explosive’ Rally for Cosmos ($ATOM) and Dogecoin ($DOGE)

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recited the prices of Cosmos ($ATOM) and meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could undergo an “explosive” rally in the near future as interest in altcoins recovers. Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has shared a chart with their over 500,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter...
cryptoglobe.com

KuCoin lists AirDAO’s $AMB token with a $USDT pair

Lausanne, Switzerland, 9th November, 2022, Chainwire. KuCoin has announced it will list AirDAO’s $AMB token with a USDT pair on November 9th. The announcement gives KuCoin’s 25 million global users the opportunity to participate in AirDAO’s up-and-coming DeFi ecosystem, boosting its rapidly growing international community and marking another exciting exchange listing for AirDAO. KuCoin is running a Net Holding competition as part of the events surrounding the listing, with $30,000 in $AMB tokens up for grabs for participants. Also, KuCoin will launch a Twitter airdrop and a participation reward campaign to promote the listing.
cryptoglobe.com

MarginX, World’s First Community-Based Decentralized Exchange, Launches on Function X Blockchain

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. MarginX, the world’s first community-based decentralized exchange (DEX), launches on the Function X blockchain today. It runs on a first-of-its-kind multi-chain and on-chain infrastructure that allows investors to trade with close to zero gas fees, ultra-high throughput and liquidity, and full ownership and transparency.
cryptoglobe.com

Choise.com Invites Investors to Become Crypto Company Co-Owners

Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
cryptoglobe.com

Terra Classic Price Predictions See $LUNC Double by End of November

Price predictions made by the cryptocurrency community have revealed investors expect the price of Terra Classic ($LUNC) to double by the end of November and to surge by around 800% until the end of the year. According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimates feature, the cryptocurrency community sees $LUNC end the year...
cryptoglobe.com

New Ripple Partnership to Bring Real Estate Transactions to $XRP Ledger

Leading fintech firm Ripple is set to bring real estate transactions to the native network of the $XRP token, the XRP Ledger, through a new partnership with blockchain-powered real estate marketplace ProprHome. According to various reports, the partnership will see the real estate marketplace leverage the XRP Ledger to distribute...

