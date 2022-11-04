Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps
Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
$BTC: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to Bullish Pattern Suggesting Bitcoin Could Trade at $80,000 Next Year
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has pointed to a bullish chart pattern that suggests the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could trade at the $80,000 mark by next year if it plays out. In a tweet shared with their over 30,000 followers on the microblogging platform, popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency...
$XRP-Focused Investment Product Inflows Surge as Investors See SEC’s Case Against Ripple ‘Increasingly Fragile’
Cryptocurrency investment products offering investors exposure to $XRP have recently seen significant inflows, at a time in which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) case against Ripple and two of its executives is being seen as “increasingly fragile” by investors. According to data from CoinShares’ latest...
3 Reasons Why Binance’s Potential Acquisition of FTX Looks Less Likely Now
On Wednesday (9 November 2022), three pieces of news came out that may have dealt body blows to the chances of Binance deciding to go ahead with its plan to fully acquire FTX (but not FTX US). As CryptoGlobe reported yesterday, on 8 November 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
Polygon ($MATIC) Adds 46 Million Addresses in Six Months as It Outperforms Wider Crypto Market
The Polygon ($MATIC) network, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, has added over 46 million new addresses to its network over the past six months while the price of its native token, used to pay for transactions fees and secure the network via staking, has been outperforming the wider crypto market.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Brian Armstrong Explains What Coinbase Is Doing To Maintain Customers’ Trust
On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong did a decent job of reassuring the users of the exchange that what happened at troubled crypto exchange FTX was highly unlikely to happen at Coinbase. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes...
Popular Crypto Analyst Predicts ‘Explosive’ Rally for Cosmos ($ATOM) and Dogecoin ($DOGE)
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recited the prices of Cosmos ($ATOM) and meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could undergo an “explosive” rally in the near future as interest in altcoins recovers. Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has shared a chart with their over 500,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter...
CZ: Binance Signs a Letter of Intent to Acquire FTX and ‘Help Cover the Liquidity Crunch’
On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka “CZ”) and Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”) shook the crypto market with a pair of stunning announcements. First, SBF announced that FTX and Binance had “come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance” for FTX:
KuCoin lists AirDAO’s $AMB token with a $USDT pair
Lausanne, Switzerland, 9th November, 2022, Chainwire. KuCoin has announced it will list AirDAO’s $AMB token with a USDT pair on November 9th. The announcement gives KuCoin’s 25 million global users the opportunity to participate in AirDAO’s up-and-coming DeFi ecosystem, boosting its rapidly growing international community and marking another exciting exchange listing for AirDAO. KuCoin is running a Net Holding competition as part of the events surrounding the listing, with $30,000 in $AMB tokens up for grabs for participants. Also, KuCoin will launch a Twitter airdrop and a participation reward campaign to promote the listing.
MarginX, World’s First Community-Based Decentralized Exchange, Launches on Function X Blockchain
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. MarginX, the world’s first community-based decentralized exchange (DEX), launches on the Function X blockchain today. It runs on a first-of-its-kind multi-chain and on-chain infrastructure that allows investors to trade with close to zero gas fees, ultra-high throughput and liquidity, and full ownership and transparency.
Choise.com Invites Investors to Become Crypto Company Co-Owners
Crypto-banking innovator Choise.com is preparing a major assault on the $250B crypto earnings sector and is opening its equity book for those who want to be part of the journey. Via the Seedrs crowdinvesting platform, Choise.com is offering a limited supply of equity to Seedrs and its own platform users.
Terra Classic Price Predictions See $LUNC Double by End of November
Price predictions made by the cryptocurrency community have revealed investors expect the price of Terra Classic ($LUNC) to double by the end of November and to surge by around 800% until the end of the year. According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimates feature, the cryptocurrency community sees $LUNC end the year...
New Ripple Partnership to Bring Real Estate Transactions to $XRP Ledger
Leading fintech firm Ripple is set to bring real estate transactions to the native network of the $XRP token, the XRP Ledger, through a new partnership with blockchain-powered real estate marketplace ProprHome. According to various reports, the partnership will see the real estate marketplace leverage the XRP Ledger to distribute...
