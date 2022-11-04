Lausanne, Switzerland, 9th November, 2022, Chainwire. KuCoin has announced it will list AirDAO’s $AMB token with a USDT pair on November 9th. The announcement gives KuCoin’s 25 million global users the opportunity to participate in AirDAO’s up-and-coming DeFi ecosystem, boosting its rapidly growing international community and marking another exciting exchange listing for AirDAO. KuCoin is running a Net Holding competition as part of the events surrounding the listing, with $30,000 in $AMB tokens up for grabs for participants. Also, KuCoin will launch a Twitter airdrop and a participation reward campaign to promote the listing.

17 HOURS AGO