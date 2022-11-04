Read full article on original website
woodworkingnetwork.com
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68
Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
wizmnews.com
Future of La Crosse school district unclear
What should the future of La Crosse schools look like? That is the question that will have to be decided after the defeat of yesterday’s referendum. That plan would have merged La Crosse’s Central and Logan High schools into one building on the far south-side. But the district says even with the defeat of this referendum, consolidation will still be necessary. The school administration will elaborate on the future of the district and its schools in a news conference today. Despite the referendum’s defeat, the issues leading to it have not gone away. La Crosse school enrollment has been declining, and continues to decline. The district’s buildings are aging, and we have more schools than we need. How to address that is the challenge, but apparently the answer won’t be to put a single high school on the far south end of town. Ideally, if we only need one school, it would be more centrally located, but there aren’t a lot of options for a building of that size. And ideally future plans won’t carry such a hefty price tag. So now, the hard work begins. We’ve decided what we don’t want. Now we need to decide what it is we do want.
La Crosse voters handily reject school district referendum
Over 69% voted no, dealing a blow to the school board's plan to build a new consolidated high school on the site of the former Trane Technologies building on Pammel Creek Road. The plan cost $194.7 million.
Republican candidate Tim Michels makes last-minute stop in La Crosse to rally voters
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels is making his final visits to Wisconsin communities hours before polls open. The business owner stopped by Castaways to meet voters. According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, the race for Wisconsin’s governor is in a dead heat. When asked if he’d know when he’d win or need to...
La Crosse’s Winter Farmers’ Market kicks off in time for the holidays
From pumpkins to homemade baked goods, the farmer's market is a great place to find what you need. In La Crosse, shopping locally doesn't stop when it gets cold.
wizmnews.com
Future of La Crosse school plan to be discussed the day after the referendum
By early Wednesday morning, we should know how La Crosse residents voted this fall on a $194 million school referendum. School district leaders say that on Wednesday, they will announce what happens to the high school project after the vote. The referendum seeks funding to convert the Trane Company headquarters...
Two Wisconsin men injured in propane heater explosion north of Houston, MN
38-year-old Kendal Schmidt of Loyal and 68-year-old Verlyn Randt of Marshfield tried to light a propane heater in an enclosed camper, authorities said. The resulting explosion burnt both men, who were transported to Gundersen in La Crosse for their injuries.
Body found in La Crosse’s Cameron Park
La Crosse Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene on the eastern edge of the park near 5th Avenue South. Responders created a visual barrier around the body.
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, state funding, school district plan
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds in the WIZM studio Monday covering a lot of ground. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
seehafernews.com
La Crosse County Clerk Dealing With Voter Misinformation
The clerk in La Crosse County spent her day before Election Day dealing with misinformation. Clerk Ginny Dankmeye’s office said they got calls from several voters yesterday asking about polling places that have moved. The clerk’s office says someone was going door to door telling voters that their polling...
La Crosse police release bodycam video from October Houska Park incident
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse police say an officer’s use of force at a Houska Park incident last month was justified. Police say the officer was responding to a welfare check at the park. In a police report, Officer Daniel Howe says he was flagged by a parks department employee who said an individual in the park was calling...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Onalaska Kwik Trip Saturday
Despite no one winning the now record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion, five people were sold $50,000 winning tickets across Wisconsin Saturday, including one sold in Onalaska.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County election update with clerk Dankmeyer
La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a quick elections update. WIZM will have election results throughout the night online and on air. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here,...
news8000.com
First responders rescue kayaker from Mississippi River
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) — A man in Winona County fell out of his kayak and struggled to get back in. First responders rescued him from the cold water. The Winona County Sheriff says rescuers saved the man’s life. He thanked the driver who called 911 after seeing...
WEAU-TV 13
Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
wisconsinrightnow.com
PAROLE GRANTED: Todd Brecht Murdered The Buffalo County DA | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #59
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Todd Brecht was one of them. His release was discretionary. 59th in the...
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
winonahealth.org
We're almost there!
We’re almost there! Construction work is expected to be completed later in November, weather permitting. MnDOT will announce the completion date when the work is nearing the end. Remember, Winona Health is always accessible via Parks Avenue South off Hwy 61 near the Winona Family Y. Currently: Left turns...
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
