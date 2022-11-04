ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

woodworkingnetwork.com

WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68

Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
wizmnews.com

Future of La Crosse school district unclear

What should the future of La Crosse schools look like? That is the question that will have to be decided after the defeat of yesterday’s referendum. That plan would have merged La Crosse’s Central and Logan High schools into one building on the far south-side. But the district says even with the defeat of this referendum, consolidation will still be necessary. The school administration will elaborate on the future of the district and its schools in a news conference today. Despite the referendum’s defeat, the issues leading to it have not gone away. La Crosse school enrollment has been declining, and continues to decline. The district’s buildings are aging, and we have more schools than we need. How to address that is the challenge, but apparently the answer won’t be to put a single high school on the far south end of town. Ideally, if we only need one school, it would be more centrally located, but there aren’t a lot of options for a building of that size. And ideally future plans won’t carry such a hefty price tag. So now, the hard work begins. We’ve decided what we don’t want. Now we need to decide what it is we do want.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Republican candidate Tim Michels makes last-minute stop in La Crosse to rally voters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels is making his final visits to Wisconsin communities hours before polls open. The business owner stopped by Castaways to meet voters. According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, the race for Wisconsin’s governor is in a dead heat. When asked if he’d know when he’d win or need to...
seehafernews.com

La Crosse County Clerk Dealing With Voter Misinformation

The clerk in La Crosse County spent her day before Election Day dealing with misinformation. Clerk Ginny Dankmeye’s office said they got calls from several voters yesterday asking about polling places that have moved. The clerk’s office says someone was going door to door telling voters that their polling...
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County election update with clerk Dankmeyer

La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a quick elections update. WIZM will have election results throughout the night online and on air. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here,...
news8000.com

First responders rescue kayaker from Mississippi River

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) — A man in Winona County fell out of his kayak and struggled to get back in. First responders rescued him from the cold water. The Winona County Sheriff says rescuers saved the man’s life. He thanked the driver who called 911 after seeing...
WEAU-TV 13

Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
winonahealth.org

We're almost there!

We’re almost there! Construction work is expected to be completed later in November, weather permitting. MnDOT will announce the completion date when the work is nearing the end. Remember, Winona Health is always accessible via Parks Avenue South off Hwy 61 near the Winona Family Y. Currently: Left turns...
