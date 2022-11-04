BOISE, Idaho — Only one candidate will become the next Superintendent of Public Education of Idaho -- Terry L. Gilbert (D) or Debbi Critchfield (R). For the past seven years, Debbie Critchfield has served as a member on the Idaho Board of Education, the last two years of which she served as the President. As a board member, Critchfield served as chair of the Policy and Planning, Audit, and Instructional, Research and Student Affairs committees. At the local level, she served on the Cassia County school board for ten years and has worked as the district's public information officer for the last nine years. Critchfield began her career in education as a substitute teacher, and also worked as a GED instructor with the College of Southern Idaho.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO