Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction: Debbie Critchfield secures victory
BOISE, Idaho — Republican candidate Debbie Critchfield is set to become Idaho's next State Superintendent of Public Instruction following Tuesday's win in the 2022 Idaho General Election. Critchfield defeated Democrat candidate Terry L. Gilbert, receiving roughly 70% of the vote with 99% or precincts across Idaho reporting Wednesday evening.
Idaho Superintendent of Public Education race: live election updates
BOISE, Idaho — Only one candidate will become the next Superintendent of Public Education of Idaho -- Terry L. Gilbert (D) or Debbi Critchfield (R). For the past seven years, Debbie Critchfield has served as a member on the Idaho Board of Education, the last two years of which she served as the President. As a board member, Critchfield served as chair of the Policy and Planning, Audit, and Instructional, Research and Student Affairs committees. At the local level, she served on the Cassia County school board for ten years and has worked as the district's public information officer for the last nine years. Critchfield began her career in education as a substitute teacher, and also worked as a GED instructor with the College of Southern Idaho.
Idaho Attorney General's race: live election updates
BOISE, Idaho — Former Congressman Raul Labrador will be the next Idaho Attorney General. As of Wednesday morning, with more than 90% of precincts reporting, Labrador, the Republican nominee, was leading Democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh by more than 100,000 votes. Labrador served four terms in the U.S. House of...
Despite tons of moving parts, Idaho House, Senate party makeup comes out exactly as it was
IDAHO, USA — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. There were so many changes in the Idaho Legislature in this year’s elections, both the primary and general, due to redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices, election upsets and more. But when the dust all settled in the cold, snow-covered light of the morning after election day today, it turned out that the party balance in both the Idaho House and Senate didn’t change one iota.
Ideal Option: for Idahoans struggling with addiction issues
BOISE, Idaho — Now six years sober, Pebbles Willis helps others reclaim their lives. “I had a drug and alcohol counselor that did everything by the book, he never had life experience,” she said. “So, it was really hard to connect with that person.”. Willis uses her...
Brad Little wins re-election as Idaho Governor
IDAHO, USA — Incumbent Brad Little has won the Governor's race in Idaho, as of 9:01 p.m per The Associated Press. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the...
Constitutional amendment SJR 102: live election updates
IDAHO, USA — Should the Idaho Legislature be allowed to call itself back into session?. Senate Joint Resolution 102 (SJR 102) is up on the ballot this year. This proposed amendment to Idaho's Constitution would would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session upon the request of 60% of the members.
Empowering Parents Grant Program funds to hit accounts 'this week'
IDAHO, USA — Qualifying Idaho families can expect to see Empowering Parents Grant Program funds hit their online accounts as early as this week, according to Idaho State Board of Education Chief Communication Officer Mike Keckler. The first wave of payments will be awarded to families earning less than...
Shawn Keenan: Secretary of State candidate profile
BOISE, Idaho — With the retirement of Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, the state is guaranteed a brand-new Secretary of State following the 2022 November general election. Top candidates for the role include Republican Phil McGrane and Democrat Shawn Keenan. KTVB profiled McGrane in part one of the...
Phil McGrane: Secretary of State candidate profile
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Clerk, Republican Phil McGrane, is aiming for statewide office on Tuesday as a finalist in the race for Secretary of State. McGrane defeated Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza in the May, Republican Primary. So, why does McGrane want to be elected as the new...
Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many...
Coalition speaks out against political extremism in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Respect – something former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney believes today’s political climate lacks. “Let’s get back to respecting each other,” Raney said. Last winter, Raney started Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee, to combat political extremism in Idaho. Voter...
Measure 110: How effective is Oregon's drug decriminalization law in Ontario?
BOISE, Idaho — Oregonians in Malheur County are raising a red flag about a state law enacted in 2021. It's called Measure 110 and it is a law that decriminalized hard drugs across Oregon, providing treatment instead of conviction. The law hasn’t been working as planned in one part...
Annual Ski Swap returns to Expo Idaho this weekend
BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley ski and snowboarders rejoice – the 71st annual Ski Swap returns to Expo Idaho this weekend with more than 20,000 items up for grabs. The Ski Swap, which benefits the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, includes three days of shopping new and used ski and snowboard equipment and clothing. The foundation promotes youth winter sports, with a mission of providing "access to competitive mountain sports programs for the youth of the Treasure Valley."
Why transit lags behind Treasure Valley growth
BOISE, Idaho — For this week's edition of Growing Idaho, we're asking a question for one of our viewers, “Where's the public transportation?”. A single mother in Kuna sent us an email. She's working hard to provide for her kids, but her car is on its last legs, and without that, it's going to be really hard to get around in the Treasure Valley. That's because, for her, there are just too few public transportation options.
Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter weighs in on constitutional amendment, allowing lawmakers to call themselves into session
BOISE, Idaho — About a week out from the November general election, thousands of Idahoans have a yes or no decision to make on their ballot. Should the Idaho constitution be amended to allow the Idaho legislature to call itself back for special legislative sessions?. Former Idaho Governor Butch...
This fall, watch out for deer and debris while driving
BOISE, Idaho — Fall is a great time in Idaho to go out for a drive and see the vibrant colors of the changing of the seasons but AAA wants to remind people that it's also the time to be extra cautious while driving. "When you're driving this fall,...
Extreme weather impacting this year's harvest
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is home to nearly 25,000 farms and ranches, making it the third-largest agricultural state in the west, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. But the size and bounty of the crops Idaho farmers can grow depends on the weather. A late-season harvest is...
Idaho establishes website to report election misinformation found on social media
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A new website portal launched by the state will allow Idahoans to report election-based misinformation found on social media. The initiative encourages voters to be aware of election misinformation and to report anything on social media that appears...
