ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Superintendent of Public Education race: live election updates

BOISE, Idaho — Only one candidate will become the next Superintendent of Public Education of Idaho -- Terry L. Gilbert (D) or Debbi Critchfield (R). For the past seven years, Debbie Critchfield has served as a member on the Idaho Board of Education, the last two years of which she served as the President. As a board member, Critchfield served as chair of the Policy and Planning, Audit, and Instructional, Research and Student Affairs committees. At the local level, she served on the Cassia County school board for ten years and has worked as the district's public information officer for the last nine years. Critchfield began her career in education as a substitute teacher, and also worked as a GED instructor with the College of Southern Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Attorney General's race: live election updates

BOISE, Idaho — Former Congressman Raul Labrador will be the next Idaho Attorney General. As of Wednesday morning, with more than 90% of precincts reporting, Labrador, the Republican nominee, was leading Democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh by more than 100,000 votes. Labrador served four terms in the U.S. House of...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Despite tons of moving parts, Idaho House, Senate party makeup comes out exactly as it was

IDAHO, USA — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. There were so many changes in the Idaho Legislature in this year’s elections, both the primary and general, due to redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices, election upsets and more. But when the dust all settled in the cold, snow-covered light of the morning after election day today, it turned out that the party balance in both the Idaho House and Senate didn’t change one iota.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Brad Little wins re-election as Idaho Governor

IDAHO, USA — Incumbent Brad Little has won the Governor's race in Idaho, as of 9:01 p.m per The Associated Press. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Shawn Keenan: Secretary of State candidate profile

BOISE, Idaho — With the retirement of Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, the state is guaranteed a brand-new Secretary of State following the 2022 November general election. Top candidates for the role include Republican Phil McGrane and Democrat Shawn Keenan. KTVB profiled McGrane in part one of the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Annual Ski Swap returns to Expo Idaho this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — Treasure Valley ski and snowboarders rejoice – the 71st annual Ski Swap returns to Expo Idaho this weekend with more than 20,000 items up for grabs. The Ski Swap, which benefits the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, includes three days of shopping new and used ski and snowboard equipment and clothing. The foundation promotes youth winter sports, with a mission of providing "access to competitive mountain sports programs for the youth of the Treasure Valley."
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Why transit lags behind Treasure Valley growth

BOISE, Idaho — For this week's edition of Growing Idaho, we're asking a question for one of our viewers, “Where's the public transportation?”. A single mother in Kuna sent us an email. She's working hard to provide for her kids, but her car is on its last legs, and without that, it's going to be really hard to get around in the Treasure Valley. That's because, for her, there are just too few public transportation options.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Extreme weather impacting this year's harvest

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is home to nearly 25,000 farms and ranches, making it the third-largest agricultural state in the west, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. But the size and bounty of the crops Idaho farmers can grow depends on the weather. A late-season harvest is...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy