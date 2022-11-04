Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
whatnowchicago.com
Krafted Burger Bar + Tap Opening Second Location in Elmhurst
Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, a new restaurant inspired by a world-renowned chef’s global travels, is opening a new location in Elmhurst. The new go-to burger joint recently made its Chicagoland debut by opening in The Promenade Bolingbrook, across from Macy’s and Ulta. Now, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap has announced a second location is coming to Elmhurst in early 2023, with additional locations planned for the Chicago area, according to The Daily Herald. This new concept is the brainchild of Chicagoland native Robert Kabakoff and former Jimmy John’s CEO Gregg Majewski, both of which helped create the menu full of American classics.
territorysupply.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Politics on the menu at these eateries
There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
Illinois Is Home To One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
If you're looking for a cool place to live, then you might want to check out this award-winning neighborhood in Illinois. When it comes to finding a place to live, I think a category that some people make their decision on is the coolest. Who wouldn't want to live in a cool neighborhood? There are plenty in Illinois, especially in Chicago. The Land of Lincoln is no stranger to award-winning areas. In fact last year, Andersonville was named the coolest in the United States and second in the world. Check it out, HERE.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
wsop.com
GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
WGNtv.com
Sunday Brunch: Co-owner of Arlington Heights restaurant making chicken pot pie
The co-owner of Arlington Heights based restaurant, ‘HOME Kitchen and Lounge’ is in the studio to make his special recipe of Chicken pot pie. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The blaze began around 5 a.m. in a two-story building at 4834 W. Fulton Street, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported according to CFD. The cause of the...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Development of the Year, Suburbs: The Sanctuary of Lake Zurich, Romeo Kapudija
Soon, 23 elevated townhouses will bring lake living to life in Lake Zurich. The Sanctuary of Lake Zurich is unique in that it will be the last large project on the lake. Refined architecture, built to accentuate the natural beauty and serenity of the area and its beaches, plus a host of high-end amenities, await residents of this brand new development. In summertime, residents will be able to take advantage of the private beach and piers or experience night life at home with the on-site restaurant, which will offer country club conveniences and high-end dining.
rejournals.com
Wintrust Bank arranges $62 million in financing for The Residences at Sawmill Station in Morton Grove
Wintrust Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce a $62,000,000 recapitalization of a recently constructed luxury apartment development located at 6701 W. Dempster Ave. in Morton Grove, Illinois, known as The Residences at Sawmill Station. The property was completed in December 2021 and features 250 well-appointed apartments, a resort-style pool, amenity package and tenant lounge.
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
947wls.com
$1.5 Billion Power Ball Drawing tomorrow but there were several $50K and $100K winners around Chicago
Tomorrow, (Saturday, November 5th) is another drawing for Powerball. The jackpot is a whopping $1.5 Billion!!. Sure no one won Wednesday’s drawing, but there were three $100K winners and nine $50K winners in Illinois on November 2nd. I hope you didn’t throw away your ticket just because you heard...
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
Comments / 1