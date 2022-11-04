Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Bays-led Lady Devils claim 20th regional volleyball title
BIG STONE GAP — Led by the dominating play of junior Makayla Bays, Gate City took control early and kept it for most of Tuesday’s match to claim the Region 2D volleyball championship. Outstanding in all aspects of the game, Bay compiled 30 assists, 19 digs and five...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board voted 5-0 Tuesday night to move the 2023-24 fall break from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6 to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
Kingsport Times-News
Follow the yellow brick road to Mount Carmel
Happy Halloween! We're looking for your best shots of ghoulish good fun. Drop them in the co…
Kingsport Times-News
Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi
The polls have closed in Unicoi County and the unofficial election results are as follows:. In the town of Erwin, incumbent Michael Baker will reclaim his seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Angie Wilcox Vaughn and Cathy J. Huskins will also take BMA seats. Baker received 753 votes, Wilcox Vaugn received 961 votes and Huskins received 736 votes. They defeated Dustin Walden, who received 713 votes, and John Day, who received 370 votes.
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School closed until Wednesday
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School announced Monday that it will be closed for two days due to illness. RCS Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin said officials decided to close after more than 25% of the student body was absent on Friday due to illness.
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
Kingsport Times-News
Cloudland's McKinney running into record books
They like to run in Roan Mountain. Cloudland’s Gage McKinney ran his way into the football record books Friday night, and has a chance to do more.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Planning Commission green-lights Keebler Annexation, sending it to City Commission
The Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit residential development in Gray, will head to the Johnson City Commission for first reading next week after it passed through the City's Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday. It stands to be the largest residential development to occur in Gray in decades if it's approved...
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
Kingsport Times-News
Two incumbents, two newcomers to fill seats for Johnson City Schools Board of Education
Election results are in for the Johnson City Board of Education, with two incumbents and two newcomers preparing to take their seats on the board following an unprecedented election. In the months leading up to this election, many in the Johnson City community expressed their concern over the addition of...
Kingsport Times-News
Appalachian Power announces rate increase
KINGSPORT — Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
Kingsport Times-News
Final election results: Hawkins County
ROGERSVILLE- Eight of 19 precincts results for Hawkins County. Surgoinsville Mayor (Final results)
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County municipal elections result in close races and new officeholders
ROGERSVILLE — A total of 39.95% of Hawkins County voters, or 14,287 people, came out to vote in the general election Tuesday. In uncontested races, Rogersville City School Board incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent were reelected, as well as Surgoinsville alderman incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge and newcomer Kaley Mierek.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will holding a cleanup this Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
Kingsport Times-News
No surprises in Carter County voting
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County remains a Republican bastion in federal, state and local elections. The County went solidly for Gov. Bill Lee with 80 percent of the vote. In unofficial results, Lee received 11,600 Carter County votes to 2,575In addition to the state and federal races in Carter County, there were also municipal elections for Elizabethton and the City of Watauga, but none of the candidates in the election had opponents. There were also some voters in Carter County who were eligible to vote in the Johnson City election.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia election results
Incumbents generally did well across Tuesday’s local elections in Southwest Virginia. Registrars in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the City of Norton all reported steady, typical voter turnout at the polls under sunny skies for the midterm election.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU to be regional host for TN Health Careers Summit and Expo
East Tennessee State University will be the regional host site for the TN Health Careers Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This on-campus event promotes health professions and celebrates health as a career path for high school students. Students, teachers and advisers are invited to participate. Those attending will meet and network with health professionals and health programs, learn from a keynote panel of health leaders in the state of Tennessee and participate in breakout sessions to build skills and knowledge to be successful in health professions. They will also engage in a statewide service project to honor and celebrate U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel and the health professionals who serve them.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m....
Comments / 0