Bayside Restaurant gives thanks to its amazing Orange County guests with a special Thanksgiving dinner with reservations available 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Live music will fill the space from 4 p.m. to close, while you celebrate gratitude with family and friends. Bayside will feature a chef-created three-course traditional menu, with a choice of seasonal starters, plus a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings. Complete the meal with your choice of seasonal desserts including pumpkin pie. Children are welcome, and have a specially curated menu just for them. An a la carte menu is also available for those who want to expand their palate beyond the traditional holiday fare. Reservations available by calling (949) 721-1222 or by visiting www.BaysideRestaurant.com.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO