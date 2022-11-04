Cody Johnson Announces First Career Live Album, ‘Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live’

LET’S GO.

If you’ve had the chance to catch a Cody Johnson show in the past few years, you know the dude absolutely rips on stage. I’m talking one of the best live acts in the business… you know, without all the fireworks, Daisy Duke dancers, and parachuting onto the stage.

If you want a full throttle, country damn music concert… look no further.

But for those of you who haven’t had a chance to see it live, or want to capture that sound at home, CoJo has got you.

Announced today, Cody Johnson will be releasing his first career live album this year, titled Cody Johnson & the Rockin’ CJB Live.’

“There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band. We’ve travelled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans.”

The album will drop on December 2nd, with the first single from the new project is the live version of ‘”Human.”

“Human (Live)”

Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live:

Part One

1 COJO Nation (Intro)

2 Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors

3 With You I Am

4 Wild as You

5 Ride With Me

6 Dance Her Home

7 Diamond in My Pocket (Intro)

8 Diamond in My Pocket

9 God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)

10 Half a Song

11 Stronger

12 Me and My Kind

13 Longer Than She Did

Part Two

1 I Don’t Know a Thing About Love

2 Nothin’ on You

3 Son of a Ramblin’ Man

4 Let’s Build a Fire

5 Human (Intro)

6 Human

7 ‘Til You Can’t

8 Long Haired Country Boy (Intro)

9 Long Haired Country Boy

10 The Rockin’ CJB Solos

11 On My Way to You (Intro)

12 On My Way to You

13 Dear Rodeo (Intro)

14 Dear Rodeo