Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Rob Gronkowski drops incredible one-liner about Zach Wilson
Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to deliver a phenomenal one-liner regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Gronkowski appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show and was asked about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a great zinger at Wilson.
Yardbarker
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I Don't Feel Like a Rookie' After Win vs. Cardinals
Ever since Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III took over the backfield in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, he's hardly looked like a rookie. Right out of the gates in the 39-32 loss to New Orleans, he showed the league what he was capable of with a 69-yard touchdown run. Since then, he hasn't looked back for a second and has seemingly taken the league by storm in the process.
Adam Thielen found out about TJ Hockenson trade from ESPN alert
"It really gave us confidence as team to say these guys believe in us."
Josh Allen offers blunt comment about his performance in loss to Jets
Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills surprisingly lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, and Allen did not mince words about the matter. Allen went just 18/34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen threw a red-zone interception on the team’s opening possession to cost the Bills a shot at scoring points. He also threw an interception in his territory in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Jets.
Yardbarker
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker 'Leading This Team', Says QB Geno Smith
With a 6-3 record and a 2-1 record inside the division, the Seattle Seahawks are in charge of their playoff destiny. One of the largest reasons for Seattle's recent success has been the lucrative play of rookie running back Kenneth Walker. Since taking over the starting role for injured Seahawks...
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss
The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling with the dreaded Super Bowl hangover this year, and one of their best players made some interesting comments about the poor play after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with...
Report: Odell Beckham attracting major interest from 1 NFC contender
A new team may be emerging as one of the favorites to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the stretch run of the season. The Dallas Cowboys are “expected to be in the mix” for Beckham in free agency, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas wants to add another receiver that can stretch the field, and clearly views Beckham as a possible fit for that role.
Pat McAfee has interesting response to Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates praised the franchise icon, but thinks the team will struggle. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s...
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Yardbarker
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.
Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt
The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week, and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
Lakers gave tribute video to 1 unlikely player
NBA teams are really handing out tribute videos to anybody these days. The Los Angeles Lakers played the Utah Jazz at home on Friday. The game marked Jazz swingman Talen Horton-Tucker’s first time back in L.A. since the Lakers dealt him over the summer as part of the Patrick Beverley trade.
Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6 on the year; here's how the action panned out in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Derrick Henry shares which RB he thinks is better than him
Derrick Henry is regarded by many as the best running back in the NFL. But the Tennessee Titans star is modest and publicly disagrees with that assessment. After Henry scored a touchdown to put his Titans up 14-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter on Sunday night, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico shared the details of an interesting exchange he had with the running back during a meeting the week leading up to the game.
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play
The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
Watch: Geno Smith talks about Seahawks' offensive resilience after pick-six play
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wasn’t on his A-game against the Cardinals, as he made three turnover-worthy throws by our count. To his credit, Smith has not gotten rattled all season no matter what’s been going on around him. He stayed even-keeled again on Sunday, eventually leading three straight scoring drives to win after throwing an interception. Watch Smith talk about his unit’s resilience after the pick-six play.
Pete Carroll hints that Russell Wilson was resistant to key change
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
21K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0